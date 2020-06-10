Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Minnesota Recognizes Schools and Districts for Excellence in Positive School Climates and Student Supports - 06/10/2020

ROSEVILLE – Today, the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) recognized 67 public schools and six school districts for their successful work using Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS), a data-driven program that provides schools and districts with training and support to promote positive student behavior, especially for students facing challenges inside and outside of the classroom. Through evidence-based practices, this national program aims to make schools more responsive to the cultures and communities they serve. One important area of focus for the program is on decreasing disparities in discipline, which have historically had negative impacts on educational outcomes for students of color, American Indian students and students with disabilities.

The schools receiving recognition are leaders in supporting positive behavior, improving school climate and increasing student achievement.

 “In education, our students are the heart of everything we do. It is critical that they feel supported, especially as they encounter challenging and traumatic issues,” said Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker. “I congratulate and thank these schools and districts for reimagining and transforming the way they care for and support our students. Your work not only benefits our schools, but it benefits our communities as a whole.”

Since its launch in 2005, PBIS has spread across the state and is currently being implemented by 769 Minnesota schools, more than one-third of the state’s nearly 2,000 public schools. To establish a PBIS program, 80 percent of a school's teachers and staff need to agree to implement a more positive approach to discipline. Participating schools then receive intensive professional development, including instruction in how to monitor and track results. Data from participating schools show clear evidence of success, specifically in reducing the number of behavioral incidents, fewer student suspensions and increased levels of student engagement.

Recognizing Schools and Districts

To be identified as a Sustaining Exemplar School, staff needed to submit an application that documented their work with PBIS, including professional outcomes, a plan for sustaining the program, and how they are giving back and sharing their practices with other schools throughout Minnesota. Schools must also have been implementing PBIS for at least three years.

In addition to individual school recognition, districts that are coordinating and supporting their PBIS schools throughout the district can apply for district recognition. To be identified for PBIS District Recognition, districts must demonstrate capacity for coordination, training, coaching and evaluation to support schools implementing PBIS.

67 Schools and Six Districts Recognized:

Sustaining Exemplar Schools

Basswood Elementary School – Osseo Area Schools

Battle Creek Middle School – Saint Paul Public Schools

Benjamin E. Mays IB World School – Saint Paul Public Schools

Bloomington Transition Center – Bloomington Public Schools

Bluff Creek Elementary School – Eastern Carver County Schools

Bruce Vento Elementary School – Saint Paul Public Schools

Burnsville Alternative High School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Centerville Elementary – Centennial School District

Chanhassen High School – Eastern Carver County Schools

Clearview Elementary School – St. Cloud Area School District

Clover Ridge Elementary – Eastern Carver County Schools

Como Park Elementary School – Saint Paul Public Schools

Dayton's Bluff Achievement Plus Elementary School – Saint Paul Public Schools

Eagle Ridge Middle School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Edinbrook Elementary – Osseo Area Schools

Elm Creek Elementary – Osseo Area Schools

Elton Hills Elementary School – Rochester Public Schools

Franklin Elementary School – Rochester Public Schools

Gideon Pond Elementary – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Harriet Bishop Elementary – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Heritage E-STEM Magnet School – West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan

Hidden Valley Elementary School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Hilltop Primary School – Westonka Public Schools

Isanti Intermediate School/School for All Seasons – Cambridge-Isanti Schools

Isanti Middle School/Minnesota Center – Cambridge-Isanti Schools

Kennedy Community School – St. Cloud Area School District

King Elementary School – Deer River Public Schools

Lake Park Audubon Elementary School – Lake Park Audubon School District

Leaf River/White Pine/Elm Tree Academy – Freshwater Education District

Lincoln Elementary School – St. Cloud Area School District

Lincoln Park Middle School – Duluth Public Schools

Marion W. Savage Elementary School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Meadowvale Elementary School – Elk River-Otsego-Rogers-Zimmerman

Melrose Area Elementary School – Melrose Area Public Schools

Menahga Elementary School – Menahga Public School

Minnewaska Area W.I.N Academy – Minnewaska Area Schools

Morristown 5-8 – Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

Nicollet Middle School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Normandale Hills Elementary – Bloomington Public Schools

North Junior High School – St. Cloud Area School District

Oak Hill Community School – St. Cloud Area School District

Oak Point Elementary – Eden Prairie Schools

Oak View Elementary – Osseo Area Schools

Onamia Elementary School – Onamia School District

Osseo Middle School – Osseo Area Schools

Parkview Center School – Roseville Area Schools

Pine Island Elementary School – Pine Island Public School District

Pine River-Backus Elementary School – Pine River-Backus Schools

Pioneer Ridge Middle School – Eastern Carver County Schools

Pleasantview Elementary School – Sauk Rapids Rice Schools

Prairie View Elementary – Eden Prairie Schools

Princeton Intermediate School – Princeton Public Schools

Prior Lake Middle Schools: Hidden Oaks and Twin Oaks – Prior Lake-Savage School District

Quarryview Education Center – St. Cloud Area School District

Rice Lake Elementary – Centennial School District

Rice Lake Elementary – Osseo Area Schools

Roosevelt Elementary School – Detroit Lakes School District

Rum River South – Rum River Special Education Cooperative

Saint Paul Music Academy – Saint Paul Public Schools

Shirley Hills Primary School – Westonka Public Schools

Sioux Trail Elementary School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Sky Oaks Elementary School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Tri-City United Le Center K-8 School – Tri-City United Public Schools

Washington Elementary – Cloquet Public Schools

Westwood Elementary School – St. Cloud Area School District

William Byrne Elementary School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Woodland Elementary – Osseo Area Schools

PBIS District Recognition

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Cambridge-Isanti Schools

Eastern Carver County Schools

Osseo Area Schools

Saint Paul Public Schools

St. Cloud Area School District

###

