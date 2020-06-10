Minnesota Recognizes Schools and Districts for Excellence in Positive School Climates and Student Supports - 06/10/2020
ROSEVILLE – Today, the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) recognized 67 public schools and six school districts for their successful work using Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS), a data-driven program that provides schools and districts with training and support to promote positive student behavior, especially for students facing challenges inside and outside of the classroom. Through evidence-based practices, this national program aims to make schools more responsive to the cultures and communities they serve. One important area of focus for the program is on decreasing disparities in discipline, which have historically had negative impacts on educational outcomes for students of color, American Indian students and students with disabilities.
The schools receiving recognition are leaders in supporting positive behavior, improving school climate and increasing student achievement.
“In education, our students are the heart of everything we do. It is critical that they feel supported, especially as they encounter challenging and traumatic issues,” said Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker. “I congratulate and thank these schools and districts for reimagining and transforming the way they care for and support our students. Your work not only benefits our schools, but it benefits our communities as a whole.”
Since its launch in 2005, PBIS has spread across the state and is currently being implemented by 769 Minnesota schools, more than one-third of the state’s nearly 2,000 public schools. To establish a PBIS program, 80 percent of a school's teachers and staff need to agree to implement a more positive approach to discipline. Participating schools then receive intensive professional development, including instruction in how to monitor and track results. Data from participating schools show clear evidence of success, specifically in reducing the number of behavioral incidents, fewer student suspensions and increased levels of student engagement.
Recognizing Schools and Districts
To be identified as a Sustaining Exemplar School, staff needed to submit an application that documented their work with PBIS, including professional outcomes, a plan for sustaining the program, and how they are giving back and sharing their practices with other schools throughout Minnesota. Schools must also have been implementing PBIS for at least three years.
In addition to individual school recognition, districts that are coordinating and supporting their PBIS schools throughout the district can apply for district recognition. To be identified for PBIS District Recognition, districts must demonstrate capacity for coordination, training, coaching and evaluation to support schools implementing PBIS.
67 Schools and Six Districts Recognized:
Sustaining Exemplar Schools
Basswood Elementary School – Osseo Area Schools
Battle Creek Middle School – Saint Paul Public Schools
Benjamin E. Mays IB World School – Saint Paul Public Schools
Bloomington Transition Center – Bloomington Public Schools
Bluff Creek Elementary School – Eastern Carver County Schools
Bruce Vento Elementary School – Saint Paul Public Schools
Burnsville Alternative High School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
Centerville Elementary – Centennial School District
Chanhassen High School – Eastern Carver County Schools
Clearview Elementary School – St. Cloud Area School District
Clover Ridge Elementary – Eastern Carver County Schools
Como Park Elementary School – Saint Paul Public Schools
Dayton's Bluff Achievement Plus Elementary School – Saint Paul Public Schools
Eagle Ridge Middle School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
Edinbrook Elementary – Osseo Area Schools
Elm Creek Elementary – Osseo Area Schools
Elton Hills Elementary School – Rochester Public Schools
Franklin Elementary School – Rochester Public Schools
Gideon Pond Elementary – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
Harriet Bishop Elementary – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
Heritage E-STEM Magnet School – West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan
Hidden Valley Elementary School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
Hilltop Primary School – Westonka Public Schools
Isanti Intermediate School/School for All Seasons – Cambridge-Isanti Schools
Isanti Middle School/Minnesota Center – Cambridge-Isanti Schools
Kennedy Community School – St. Cloud Area School District
King Elementary School – Deer River Public Schools
Lake Park Audubon Elementary School – Lake Park Audubon School District
Leaf River/White Pine/Elm Tree Academy – Freshwater Education District
Lincoln Elementary School – St. Cloud Area School District
Lincoln Park Middle School – Duluth Public Schools
Marion W. Savage Elementary School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
Meadowvale Elementary School – Elk River-Otsego-Rogers-Zimmerman
Melrose Area Elementary School – Melrose Area Public Schools
Menahga Elementary School – Menahga Public School
Minnewaska Area W.I.N Academy – Minnewaska Area Schools
Morristown 5-8 – Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Nicollet Middle School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
Normandale Hills Elementary – Bloomington Public Schools
North Junior High School – St. Cloud Area School District
Oak Hill Community School – St. Cloud Area School District
Oak Point Elementary – Eden Prairie Schools
Oak View Elementary – Osseo Area Schools
Onamia Elementary School – Onamia School District
Osseo Middle School – Osseo Area Schools
Parkview Center School – Roseville Area Schools
Pine Island Elementary School – Pine Island Public School District
Pine River-Backus Elementary School – Pine River-Backus Schools
Pioneer Ridge Middle School – Eastern Carver County Schools
Pleasantview Elementary School – Sauk Rapids Rice Schools
Prairie View Elementary – Eden Prairie Schools
Princeton Intermediate School – Princeton Public Schools
Prior Lake Middle Schools: Hidden Oaks and Twin Oaks – Prior Lake-Savage School District
Quarryview Education Center – St. Cloud Area School District
Rice Lake Elementary – Centennial School District
Rice Lake Elementary – Osseo Area Schools
Roosevelt Elementary School – Detroit Lakes School District
Rum River South – Rum River Special Education Cooperative
Saint Paul Music Academy – Saint Paul Public Schools
Shirley Hills Primary School – Westonka Public Schools
Sioux Trail Elementary School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
Sky Oaks Elementary School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
Tri-City United Le Center K-8 School – Tri-City United Public Schools
Washington Elementary – Cloquet Public Schools
Westwood Elementary School – St. Cloud Area School District
William Byrne Elementary School – Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
Woodland Elementary – Osseo Area Schools
PBIS District Recognition
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
Cambridge-Isanti Schools
Eastern Carver County Schools
Osseo Area Schools
Saint Paul Public Schools
St. Cloud Area School District
