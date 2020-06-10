INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 10 AND 8TH AVENUE WEST IN SISSETON TO BE CLOSED

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 5, 2020 Contact: Matt Brey, 605.882.5166

SISSETON, S.D. – The Department of Transportation says motorists using Highway 10 in Sisseton through 8th Avenue West will need to use an alternate route beginning Monday, June 8, through Thursday, June 18.

A detour route has been established on Highway 127 and local roads. Motorists are encouraged to watch for detour and construction signing and be alert for increased traffic along the detour route.

BX Civil and Construction will be constructing a roundabout in the intersection. This project also includes grading, structure replacement, storm sewer and curb and gutter replacement.

The $7.9 million project has a completion date of June 30, 2020.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

