I-15 Paving Upgrades, Nightly Lane Restrictions June 11-19 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is upgrading Interstate 15 between Cactus Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Clark County. Aggregate Industries SWC is the general contractor. Plans call for milling and placing new asphalt pavement, thereby necessitating the following closures:

Thursday Night—Friday Morning, June 11-12

• Interstate 15 northbound will be reduced to one lane between Cactus Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 8 p.m., June 11, until 5 a.m., June 12, in Clark County.

Sunday Night—Friday Morning, June 14-19

• Interstate 15 northbound will be reduced to one lane between Cactus Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June14 and concluding the morning of June 19 in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.