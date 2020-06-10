Dorel Industries Announces Results of Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated April 28, 2020 were re-elected as directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Montréal.

At the meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Dorel, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Martin Schwartz 60,500,301 99.02 599,198 0.98 Alan Schwartz 60,498,189 99.02 601,310 0.98 Jeffrey Schwartz 58,975,812 96.52 2,123,687 3.48 Jeff Segel 60,498,845 99.02 600,654 0.98 Maurice Tousson 60,290,063 98.68 809,436 1.32 Dian Cohen 60,519,099 99.05 580,400 0.95 Alain Benedetti 60,524,103 99.06 575,396 0.94 Norman M. Steinberg 60,683,455 99.32 416,044 0.68 Sharon Ranson 60,981,381 99.81 118,118 0.19 Brad A. Johnson 60,717,609 99.37 381,890 0.63

Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of Dorel’s website at www.dorel.com .

At the meeting, shareholders also reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Dorel’s auditors.

In addition, a resolution in the form annexed as Schedule A to Dorel’s Management Proxy Circular dated April 28, 2020, ratifying an amendment to By-Law No. 2015-1 so as to increase the quorum requirement for shareholders’ meetings, was adopted on a vote by ballot as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % 60,780,340 99.48 319,159 0.52

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,900 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

