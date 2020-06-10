» News » 2020 » Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $5...

Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Holts Summit

City will evaluate wastewater system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 10, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grant to the city of Holts Summit to evaluate its wastewater treatment system. The grant offers funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify system improvements needed to continue reliable service and to determine how to reduce stormwater infiltration into the sewer system. The facility plan should be complete in February 2022.

“Water and wastewater systems are essential to a community’s health and economic vitality, but many of these systems need updating,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “We are committed to helping Missouri communities develop and maintain key infrastructure that protects public and environmental health while helping the local economy.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

