Jefferson Landing State Historic Site hosts the Sadie Hawkins Day String Band June 20

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 10, 2020 – Jefferson Landing State Historic Site will launch its 2020 Backyard Concert Series at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 20, with the Sadie Hawkins Day String Band. The St. Louis based band brings traditional instrumental melodies and homegrown vocal harmonies to old folk ballads, banjo songs, country standards and more.

This is a bring-your-own-chair event. Gather your family, lawn chairs and a picnic dinner to join us on the Lohman Building lawn for this 7 p.m. concert. In case of rain, the concert will be cancelled.

The staff at the landing want our visitors to have a safe and fun time. Please remember to follow social distancing guidelines, come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, and please stay home if you are sick.

The Lohman Building is located in the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site, 100 Jefferson St., Jefferson City. For more information about the concert series or about other events at the museum or the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site, contact the museum at 573-522-6949.

For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

