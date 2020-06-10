NDOT to Begin Resurfacing Northern Section of USA Parkway June 12

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lane closures will begin June 12 on USA Parkway (State Route 439) in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the highway.

Crews will resurface USA Parkway between northern Electric Avenue in the heart of the industrial park and the south Electric Avenue intersection at the southern end of the developed industrial area.

Beginning Friday, June 12 through late July, single lane closures will take place weekdays between 7a.m.-4p.m. in areas of USA Parkway between the northern and southern Electric Avenue intersections. Traffic flaggers and cones will direct drivers through the work zone. Motorists should anticipate up to 30-minute travel delays. One lane will remain open in each direction. Access to side roads and driveways will be maintained during construction.

Speed limits will be reduced. Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.

The heavily-traveled road has seen an increase in traffic since first being privately-constructed decades ago, from 6,000 vehicles a day in 2009 to nearly 20,000 vehicles daily in recent years.

In 2017, NDOT extended the road to connect to U.S. 50. The resurfacing is not taking place on that newer segment of roadway.

Known as a chip seal, the resurfacing will help protect and prolong pavement life by resurfacing the roadway with crushed aggregate rock and asphalt and topping it with sealing layers of oil. Often considered the best value for road maintenance dollar, chip seals also restore roadway friction and aesthetics.

