Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,000 in the last 365 days.

President commends Portugal on measures to fight Covid-19

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 10 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Wednesday praised the "exemplary and effective way" in which Portugal has managed to control and contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.,

In a message of congratulations to his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, for the National Day of Portugal, which is celebrated today, João Lourenço expresses the certainty that, on this occasion, this European country is "also commemorating important achievements in the health field".

The Angolan Head of State also expressed the belief that the continuous strengthening of the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries will favour the implementation of various initiatives and projects of mutual interest.

These projects, João Lourenço believes, "will certainly help to boost Angola's development and consolidate Portugal's achievements in all areas of national life" in that European country.

"I have the honour, on behalf of the Angolan People, the Government and myself, to congratulate the Portuguese People, Government and you, on the celebration of 10 June, Portugal's National Day", reads the letter from the President of the Republic of Angola.

 

,

You just read:

President commends Portugal on measures to fight Covid-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.