Personal Care and Assisted Living Insurance Center Implements INSTANDA for Policy and Billing

/EIN News/ -- HARTFORD, Conn., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INSTANDA, provider of a cloud-based, digital ecosystem for property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is pleased to announce that Personal Care and Assisted Living Insurance Center, LLC (PCALIC) has successfully implemented INSTANDA’s policy administration and billing solutions.



PCALIC provides general and professional liability insurance for assisted living and related adult residential care facilities for more than 1700 adult residential care facilities in 47 states. The Pennsylvania-based insurer chose INSTANDA to improve underwriting efficiency as well as both the speed and accuracy of the policy quoting and issuance processes.

"PCALIC appreciated the flexibility of the INSTANDA solution,” said Greg Murphy, executive vice president, North America, for INSTANDA. “We’ve worked very hard to create a configurable, no code environment which empowers insurance organizations without large IT teams to do extensive internal development. We are very pleased to be able to work with PCALIC and look forward to a long-standing relationship.”

Upon implementation, PCALIC saw immediate speed-to-market benefits in the quoting process and a dramatic reduction in the quote-to-bind time which improves overall customer service and satisfaction. PCALIC expects to continue to integrate INSTANDA into existing workflows, move more policies onto the platform, and achieve further efficiency gains in core underwriting processes by incorporating automated decision-making and rating.

“Our segment of the insurance market is going through a shake-up as many carriers are radically increasing prices or leaving the market altogether,” said R. Edward Snyder-Ritter, senior underwriter at PCALIC. “This creates a lot of opportunities, but also challenges, as we seek to grow while avoiding the same issues that have disrupted other carriers. Although we have not been up and running long enough for a lot of example cases, I believe the platform will help to streamline and increase the accuracy of mid-term policy changes to a greater degree than I expected.“

By offering the ability to ingest product portfolios, build complex underwriting and workflows, and deliver customer experience and consumer (agent or self-service) propositions, INSTANDA is enabling a truly modern and digital insurance customer experience.

About INSTANDA

INSTANDA’s cloud-based, insurance ecosystem for the U.S. P&C industry includes a configurable, integrated environment for product design, rating, policy administration, digital payments, analytics, and services, which can be rapidly implemented or upgraded using agile methodologies to deliver the capabilities and results P&C insurers need to compete in a digital-first world. Learn more at www.INSTANDA.com/us .

