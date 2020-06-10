Burkina Faso makes further efforts to end mobile roaming charges
Burkina Faso - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses
/EIN News/ -- Sydney, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Burkina Faso outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Burkina-Faso-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses
The telecom sector in Burkina Faso continues to be stymied by slow regulatory procedures and insufficient mobile spectrum, compounded by the poor condition of fixed-line networks which has held back the development of fixed-line internet services and rendered such services among the most expensive globally. The fixed-line incumbent Onatel is now 61%-owned by Maroc Telecom. It operates the country’s fixed-line network as well as one of the three mobile networks, Telmob.
Mobile telephony has experienced strong growth since competition was introduced in 2000. There has been some fluidity in ownership, with Zain having been acquired by Bharti Airtel before being sold on to Orange Group in 2016. Although market penetration remains below the African average, is continues to grow steadily.
Onatel’s FasoNet is the country’s leading internet service provider, offering DSL and EV-DO services. Internet penetration is extremely low, exacerbated by the high cost of connectivity despite price cuts introduced since 2011 in the wake of improved international bandwidth via fibre links through adjacent countries. These links provide access to the region’s international submarine cables. Although about 50 ISPs have been licensed, only three compete with FasoNet, and collectively these have fewer than 1,000 subscribers.
As a result of poor fixed-line infrastructure the mobile operators have become significant players in the internet sector, accounting for most connections.
BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.
On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.
Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.
The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.
Key developments:
- Main One to increase broadband bandwidth with new fibre cable;
- Government begins computer subsidy program for university students;
- Burkina Faso joins G5 Sahel countries to eliminate roaming fees;
- Orange Burkina Faso launches LTE-A services, extends Orange Money services;
- Maroc Telecom increases its stake in Onatel to 61%;
- Government prepares to amend legislation to improve regulations and the legal framework governing the telecom sector;
- SES Networks renews contract to provide satellite services for government agencies;
- Government proposes technology-neutral licences to boost mobile broadband connectivity;
- Huawei starts phase one of a new national fibre backbone project;
- Government progresses with XOF23.6 billion project to provide metropolitan fibre-optic infrastructure;
- Vodafone Wholesale and Huawei complete cable to Ghanaian border;
- International internet bandwidth increases to 17.7Gb/s;
- Report update includes the regulator's annual reports and market statistical data to 2017, telcos' financial and operating data to Q1 2020, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report:
Onatel, Telmob, Bharti Airtel (Zain, Celtel), Orange Burkina Faso, Moov (Telecel, Etisalat), FasoNet, ZCP, Delgi, Cenatrin, CFAO Technologies, River Telecom, Net Access, Maroc Telecom, Vivendi.
- Key statistics
- Regional Africa Market Comparison
- Country overview
-
COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Mobile devices
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
-
Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
-
Regulatory environment
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- NICI development plan
- Market liberalisation
- Second fixed-line and fourth mobile licence
- Universal Service Fund
- Mobile network developments
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Roaming
-
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Orange Burkina Faso (formerly Airtel, Zain, Celtel)
- Telmob (Onatel)
- Moov (Telecel)
- Mobile infrastructure
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- Other infrastructure developments
- Mobile content and applications
- m-payment
- m-health
- Market analysis
-
Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband statistics
- Public Internet access locations
- Computer program
- Other ISPs
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- WiMAX
- Broadband via satellite
-
Digital economy
- E-government
- E-education
-
Fixed-network operators
- Onatel
-
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- National telecom network
- Wireless Local Loop (WLL), CDMA2000 1x
- National fibre backbone
- Cloud-based services
- International infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- Appendix – Historic data
- Glossary of abbreviations
- Related reports
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Burkina Faso – 2020 (e)
- Table 2 – ICT parameters by service – 2010 – 2018
- Table 3 – Mobile subscribers and penetration rate in Burkina Faso – 2010 – 2018
- Table 4 – Mobile operator market share of subscribers – 2011 – 2017
- Table 5 – Mobile market revenue, investment – 2013 – 2017
- Table 6 – SMS traffic – 2010 – 2017
- Table 7 – Active mobile broadband subscribers – 2013 – 2018
- Table 8 – Mobile internet subscribers – 2011 – 2017
- Table 9 – Orange Burkina Faso mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020
- Table 10 – Orange Burkina Faso financial data – 2016 – 2020
- Table 11 – Onatel mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020
- Table 12 – Fixed internet subscribers – 2010 – 2018
- Table 13 – Fixed-line broadband subscribers – 2016 – 2018
- Table 14 – Public telecentres – 2009 – 2017
- Table 15 – DSL subscribers – 2005 – 2017
- Table 16 – Onatel fixed broadband subscribers – 2016 – 2020
- Table 17 – Onatel subscribers by service – 2010 – 2020
- Table 18 – Fixed-line market revenue, investment – 2013 – 2017
- Table 19 – Fixed-lines in service and teledensity – 2010 – 2019
- Table 20 – CDMA subscribers – 2015 – 2017
- Table 21 – Burkina Faso's international internet bandwidth – 2010 – 2017
- Table 22 – Historic - ICT parameters by service – 2004 – 2009
- Table 23 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration rate in Burkina Faso – 1999 – 2009
- Table 24 – Historic - SMS traffic – 2003 – 2009
- Table 25 – Historic - Orange Burkina Faso mobile subscribers – 2006 – 2009
- Table 26 – Historic - Onatel mobile subscribers – 2007 – 2009
- Table 27 – Historic - Onatel revenue – 2011 – 2014
- Table 28 – Historic - Onatel annualised ARPU – 2011 – 2015
- Table 29 – Historic - Onatel mobile subscribers – 2007 – 2009
- Table 30 – Historic – Telecel mobile subscribers – 2007 – 2010
- Table 31 – Historic - Internet users and penetration rate – 1999 – 2009
- Table 32 – Historic - Fixed internet subscribers – 2006 – 2009
- Table 33 – Historic - DSL subscribers – 2005 – 2009
- Table 34 – Historic - Onatel financial data – 2011 – 2016
- Table 35 – Historic - Wireless broadband subscribers – 2007 – 2013
- Table 36 – Historic - Fixed-lines in service and teledensity – 1999 – 2009
- Table 37 – Historic - CDMA lines in service – 2009 – 2014
- Table 38 – Historic - Burkina Faso's international internet bandwidth – 2002 – 2009
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Overall Africa view - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita – 2018
- Chart 2 – West Africa - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita – 2018
- Chart 3 – Africa – Middle-tier Telecoms Maturity Index (Market Challengers) – 2018
- Chart 4 – West Africa –Telecoms Maturity Index by country – 2018
- Chart 5 – West Africa mobile subscriber penetration versus mobile broadband penetration – 2018
- Chart 6 – West Africa fixed and mobile penetration rates – 2018
- Chart 7 – Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2005 – 2018
- Chart 8 – Mobile operator market share of subscribers – 2011 – 2017
- Chart 9 – Onatel subscribers by service – 2010 – 2020
- Chart 10 – Fixed-lines in service and teledensity in Burkina Faso – 2005 – 2018
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment
- Exhibit 2 – West Africa - Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country
- Exhibit 3 – Map of Burkina Faso
Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Burkina-Faso-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses