Finland - Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators - Statistics and Analyses

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Finland outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Finland-Mobile-Infrastructure-Broadband-Operators-Statistics-and-Analyses

Finland has developed one of most advanced mobile markets in Europe, and just as it was in the forefront of LTE developments so has it emerged as one of the pioneers in 5G. The regulator has auctioned spectrum in the 700MHz, 3.5GHz and 26GHz bands to enable network operators to extend the availability of LTE and 5G services nationally5G in Finland is crucial to realising the government’s roadmap for providing data of at least 100Mb/s by 2025.

Growth in the number of mobile subscribers has slowed, in line with the high penetration, while the market has shifted to mobile data and mobile broadband. To this end the network operators have concentrated on network upgrades, providing improved mobile broadband services to the 99% of the population already covered by LTE. Although market competition and regulated tariffs and termination rates have put pressure on operator revenue.

This report provides statistics and analyses on the Finnish mobile market, including key regulatory issues, a snapshot of the consumer market, the growth of mobile data services and the development of emerging technologies and networks such as HSPA, LTE and 5G.

Key developments:

Regulator conclude 26GHz auction for 5G services;

Telia Finland launches a commercial 5G network;

DNA upgrades core and regional networks in preparation for 5G;

Telenor completes its acquisition of DNA;

Nokia and Telia deploy NB-IoT using spectrum in the 800MHz band;

Telia and DNA make progress with joint mobile network to deliver services in Northern and Eastern Finland;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2018, telcos' financial and operating data to Q1 2020, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Telia, DNA, Elisa, Digita.

Market analysis

Mobile statistics General statistics Operator market shares Mobile data Short Message Service (SMS) Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) Mobile broadband

Regulatory issues Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions 450MHz 700MHz 800MHz 900MHz 1.8GHz 2.6GHz 3.5GHz 26GHz Roaming Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) Network sharing

Mobile infrastructure Digital networks 5G 4G (LTE) 3G Other infrastructure developments Machine-to-Machine (M2) Internet of Things (IoT)

Major mobile operators Telia Finland DNA Elisa Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Appendix – Historic data

Related reports

List of Tables

Table 1 – Mobile data subscriptions by type – 2006 – 2018

Table 2 – Proportion of mobile data subscriptions by speed (Mb/s) – 2014 – 2018

Table 3 – Development of Telia Finland’s mobile service revenue – 2010 – 2020

Table 4 – Development of Telia Finland’s blended ARPU – 2010 – 2020

Table 5 – Change in the number of Telia Finland’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020

Table 6 – DNA annualised postpaid monthly ARPU – 2007 – 2020

Table 7 – Change in the number of DNA’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020

Table 8 – Growth in DNA’s mobile revenue, by type – 2013 – 2019

Table 9 – Growth in DNA’s mobile data traffic – 2013 – 2019

Table 10 – Change in Elisa Group’s revenue – 2010 – 2020

Table 11 – Change in the number of Elisa’s mobile subscribers in Finland and Estonia – 2010 - 2020

Table 12 – Elisa mobile churn and proportion of data revenue – 2008 – 2019

Table 13 – Elisa mobile voice, SMS and data traffic – 2008 – 2020

Table 14 – Elisa mobile voice, SMS and data traffic – 2008 – 2020

Table 15 – Change in Elisa’s annualised ARPU – 2010 – 2020

Table 16 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 1995; 1997; 1999 – 2009

Table 17 – Historic - Mobile revenue as proportion of total telecom revenue – 1998 – 2009

Table 18 – Historic - SMS messages sent and annual change – 1999 – 2009

Table 19 – Historic - Telia Finland mobile financial data – 2005 – 2009

Table 20 – Historic - Telia Finland blended ARPU – 2003 – 2009

Table 21 – Historic - Telia Finland mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2009

Table 22 – Historic - DNA annualised postpaid monthly ARPU – 2007 – 2009

Table 23 – Historic - DNA mobile subscribers – 2007 – 2009

Table 24 – Historic - Elisa mobile financial data – 2004 – 2009

Table 25 – Historic - Elisa mobile subscribers in Finland and Estonia – 2004 - 2009

Table 26 – Historic - Elisa annualised ARPU – 2008 – 2009

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Growth in the proportion of mobile revenue to total telecom revenue – 2010 – 2018

Chart 2 – Change in mobile network revenue – 2006 – 2018

Chart 3 – Change in mobile network tangible investment – 2011 – 2018

Chart 4 – Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2009 – 2024

Chart 5 – Calls and call minutes originating in mobile networks – 2006 – 2018

Chart 6 – Change in average mobile ARPU – 2014 – 2018

Chart 7 – Prepaid subscribers and proportion to total – 2011 – 2018

Chart 8 – Mobile market share of subscribers by operator – 2006 – 2018

Chart 9 – Growth in mobile data traffic – 2006 – 2020

Chart 10 – Growth in mobile data traffic – 2009 – 2018

Chart 11 – Decline in SMS messages traffic, annual change – 2010 – 2018

Chart 12 – Change in MMS messages traffic, annual change – 2003 – 2018

Chart 13 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers, and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Chart 14 – MTRs by operator – 2005 – 2020

Chart 15 – Growth in the number of M2M connections – 2012 – 2018

Chart 16 – Development of Telia Finland’s mobile service revenue – 2010 – 2020

Chart 17 – Development of Telia Finland’s blended ARPU – 2010 – 2020

Chart 18 – Change in the number of Telia Finland’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020

Chart 19 – DNA annualised postpaid monthly ARPU – 2010 – 2020

Chart 20 – Change in the number of DNA’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020

Chart 21 – Growth in DNA’s mobile revenue, by type – 2013 – 2019

Chart 22 – Growth in DNA’s mobile data traffic – 2027 – 2019

Chart 23 – Change in Elisa Group’s revenue – 2010 – 2020

Chart 24 – Change in the number of Elisa’s mobile subscribers in Finland and Estonia – 2010 - 2020

Chart 25 – Elisa mobile voice, SMS and data traffic – 2008 – 2020

Chart 26 – Change in Elisa’s annualised ARPU – 2010 – 2020

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – 700MHz auction results – 2016

Exhibit 2 – 2.6GHz auction results – 2009

Exhibit 3 – 3.5GHz auction results – October 2018





Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Finland-Mobile-Infrastructure-Broadband-Operators-Statistics-and-Analyses

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241