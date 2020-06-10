How have fitness habits changed during the pandemic?
38% aren’t spending anything on fitness during the pandemic.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States, the lives and habits of fitness consumers have been turned upside down. The $94 billion fitness industry (CNN) has pivoted to digital-only content, and fitness enthusiasts are struggling to replace their beloved boutique classes and access to gym equipment.
In an addendum to their annual State of Fitness report, wellness media company aSweatLife surveyed over 1,000 people to learn how fitness habits have changed during the pandemic. They also polled their audience on what was missing from their current fitness routine and what predictions they had for the industry.
38% aren’t spending anything on fitness during the pandemic. 20% are spending $0-25 per month. Previously, aSweatLife’s research had shown an overall decline in fitness spend (from $123.23 per month in 2018 to $100.34 per month in early 2020).
Walking is the most popular pandemic workout. 74% of respondents reported walking for physical activity, followed by bodyweight strength training (67.5%), equipment-based strength training (52.5%), running (47.5%), and indoor cycling (41.2%).
Running is still declining as an overall trend. In 2017, 69.5% of respondents reported running for exercise. That number has dropped year-over-year, and in January 2020, only 48% reported running regularly. The pandemic decrease may be attributed to safety concerns while running and to races being cancelled.
There’s still a market opportunity for home cycling companies. 41% of respondents pre-COVID hopped on their stationary bike for physical fitness. During the pandemic, that number is 20%. Peloton may be the poster child for pandemic fitness, but there’s still a large market share to be won.
The digital fitness revolution has begun. Before the global pandemic, nearly 50% of respondents didn’t use ANY form of digital fitness, and 34% said they used digital fitness for free. During the pandemic, these numbers have dramatically shifted. 86% of respondents are using some form of digital fitness with digital apps (45.5%) and Facebook or Instagram LIVE (36.7%) as the most commonly used methods.
Predictions for the future. Consumers expect studios to limit capacity, increase sanitation procedures, and blend virtual and IRL membership options. They also expect clear communication from their gyms about new policies to keep members safe, and they are considering easing into a return with workouts that lend a “space bubbles” (i.e., yoga, reformer Pilates, and indoor cycling).
