Coronavirus - Nigeria: COVID-19 case update for Nigeria (9th June, 2020)
663 new cases of COVID-19:
Lagos - 170 Ogun - 108 Bauchi - 69 Ebonyi - 49 Edo - 33 Rivers - 30 FCT - 26 Jigawa - 26 Delta - 20 Anambra - 17 Gombe - 16 Kano - 16 Imo - 15 Abia - 14 Borno - 11 Oyo - 11 Plateau - 8 Kebbi - 6 Kaduna - 6 Ondo - 4 Niger - 2 Katsina - 2 Osun - 1 Ekiti - 1 Kwara - 1 Nasarawa - 1
Total confirmed: 13464 Discharged: 4206 Deaths: 365Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).