Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Preliminary Earnings Release Date and Conference Call 

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, expects to report second quarter 2020 preliminary earnings after the market closes on Monday, July 20, 2020, and host a conference call on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time).



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may dial 1.833.832.5121 and enter the passcode 8373048. The call will be available live or in a recorded version at the Company’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.greatsouthernbank.com .

The Company will notify the public that second quarter 2020 results have been issued through a news release and will post the results to the Company’s Investor Relations website. The earnings release will also be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) website, www.sec.gov , as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be furnished by the Company to the SEC.

With total assets of $5.1 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. Headquartered in Springfield, Mo., the Company operates 97 retail banking centers in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Neb., and Tulsa, Okla. Great Southern Bancorp is a public company and its common stock (ticker: GSBC) is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

www.GreatSouthernBank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed or furnished by Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, (i) expected revenues, cost savings, earnings accretion, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities might not be realized within the anticipated time frames or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; (ii) changes in economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas; (iii) fluctuations in interest rates; (iv) the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; (v) the possibility of other-than-temporary impairments of securities held in our securities portfolio; (vi) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (vii) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (viii) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers' needs and developments in the marketplace; (ix) the possibility that security measures implemented might not be sufficient to mitigate the risk of a cyber-attack or cyber theft, and that such security measures might not protect against systems failures or interruptions; (x) legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business, including, without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 and its implementing regulations, the overdraft protection regulations and customers' responses thereto and the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017; (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, including Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Credit Losses (Topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss model, which, upon adoption, is expected to result in an increase in our allowance for credit losses; (xii) results of examinations of us by our regulators, including the possibility that the regulators may, among other things, require us to limit our business activities, change our business mix, increase our allowance for loan losses, write-down assets or increase our capital levels, or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; (xiii) costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; (xiv) competition; (xv) uncertainty regarding the future of LIBOR; (xvi) natural disasters, war, terrorist activities or civil unrest and their effects on economic and business environments in which we operate; and (vii) other risk factors included in the documents incorporated therein by reference, including under Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Part II, Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, all of which could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above and other risks described from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the SEC could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements.

The Company does not undertake-and specifically declines any obligation- to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.