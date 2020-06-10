Global Sheet Face Mask Market to Reach $392.1 Million by 2026: AMR

Introduction of value-added and easy-to-use sheet masks, inclusion of innovative ingredients and serums, and acceptance of cannabis infused sheet face masks drive the growth of the global sheet face maskmarket. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.Manufacturing and research & development (R&D) activities in cosmetics industry have been paused across the globe during global lockdown.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global sheet face mask market generated $206.0 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $392.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.76% from 2019 to 2026.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, company profiles, major segments, and competitive dashboard.

Introduction of value-added and easy-to-use sheet masks, inclusion of innovative ingredients and serums, and acceptance of cannabis infused sheet face masksdrive the growth of the global sheet face mask market. However, high probability of product counterfeiting hinders the market growth. On the other hand, establishment of direct distribution networks and extensive opportunities in e-commerce sales create new opportunities in the coming years.

Thorough insights on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Sheet Face Mask Market



Covid-19 scenario:

During the coronavirus pandemic,the sheet face mask is available in grocery stores or medical stores where lockdown restrictions have been eased off. However, the specialty stores and e-commerce platform have been closed for the cosmetics products.

Manufacturing and research & development (R&D) activities in the cosmetics industry have been paused across the globeduring global lockdown.Moreover, supply chain in cosmetic industry has also been hampered during COVID-19 outbreak.



The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global sheet face maskmarket based onproduct type, price point, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the cotton/microfiber sheet segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, theknit sheet transfer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Enquire About Report

Based on price point, the mass segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the premium segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacificcontributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include BioRepublicSkinCare, L’Oréal, ES Cosmetics, Lancome Paris, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Innisfree Corporation, Sephora Inc., The Face Shop, Kracie Holdings, Ltd., and Tonymoly Co Ltd.

