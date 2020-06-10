Global Generic Sterile Injectables Market is estimated to be USD 196.2 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.2% during the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Covina, CA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global generic sterile injectables market accounted for US$ 68.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 196.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.2%.

The report "Global Generic Sterile Injectables Market, By Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones, Vaccines, Immunoglobulin, Blood Factors, Antibiotics, and Others), By Therapeutic Application (Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Central Nervous System, Musculoskeletal System, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Drug Stores, and Retail Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In August 2017 Athenex, Inc. introduced three previously disclosed sterile injectable molecules through its subsidiary Athenex Pharma Solutions (APS). They are Norepinephrine, Epinephrine, and Phenylephrine.

In May 2018, Mithra entered into a contract agreement with Midas Pharma for manufacturing sterile injectable product at the Mithra CDMO.

In August 2018, Nevakar Inc., entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Endo International plc’s subsidiary, Endo Ventures Limited. This aimed for the development of five differentiated, sterile injectable products in the U.S. and Canada.

Analyst View:

Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide

Increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses particularly cancer across the world is expected to drive the demand for sterile injectable drugs in the coming years. In addition, growing number of drug manufacturers focusing on the production of drugs to treat cancer is also propelling growth of the target market. Further, rapid FDA approvals of sterile injectable drugs coupled with shortened approval times for new drug development in cancer cure is enhancing to dive drug supplies and is ultimately fueling demand in the global generic sterile injectables market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Generic Sterile Injectables Market”, By Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones, Vaccines, Immunoglobulin, Blood Factors, Antibiotics, and Others), By Therapeutic Application (Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Central Nervous System, Musculoskeletal System, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Drug Stores, and Retail Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global generic sterile injectables market accounted for US$ 68.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 196.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.2%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of drug type, therapeutic application, distribution channel, and region.

By drug type, the global generic sterile injectables market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, cytokines, insulin, peptide hormones, vaccines, immunoglobulin, blood factors, antibiotics, and others.

By therapeutic application, the use of injectable drugs in oncology is projected to increase at high rates in North America owing to growth in cases of oncology. As per National Cancer Institute, the cancer cases has raised at the rate of 13.1% from 2012 to 2016.

By distribution channel, the target market is segmented into hospitals, drug stores, and retail pharmacies

By region, North America market is projected to lead the global market in terms of revenue and is predicted to maintain its position in the coming years. The governance can be attributed to favorable reimbursement policies, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and presence of major players working in the countries in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global generic sterile injectables market includes Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Aspen Pharmacare Holding, Ltd., Lupin Limited, Cipla Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Fresenius Kabi, AuroMedics Pharma LLC, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kay Pharma, CSC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Reddys Laboratories Limited

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

