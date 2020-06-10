41% of Employees Say Workplace Safety a Concern Amidst Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- 90% of Businesses Report Steps Taken to Reduce Virus Risk



New Survey Reveals Mix of Concern and Approval Among Workers



TORONTO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and 41% of those surveyed say that their companies aren’t doing enough to protect them from the virus.

In a May 2020 survey from Express Employment Professionals, 90% of decision makers said their business has taken steps to improve overall safety in response to COVID-19.

New safety protocols reported include:

Monitoring employees’ temperatures

Masks provided/required

Plexi-glass dividers between workstations

6-foot social distancing markers on floors

Monthly virus safety training

Increased building disinfecting

Continued remote work for employees

Staggered shifts

Health screenings

Despite these safety improvements, an Express survey of employees during the same time frame found that only 59% believe their employer has done enough to improve workplace safety.

One job seeker said their company was allowing an infected co-worker to continue working at the facility, but only at night. Another said Lysol had been removed from the building and hand sanitizer dispensers had not been refilled.

“My company has done nothing,” added one respondent. “They do not believe the virus is actually happening, so it's not taken seriously.”

But several other employees praised their company’s efforts to keep workers safe:

“Our office has never been so clean. We allow as much work-from-home as possible, but also maintain a very clean environment at the workplace and with our clients.”

“At-risk employees were supported with additional paid leave during this time. Our hours were changed to minimize customer contact, as well as allowing only so many customers in at a time to help control distance between customers. I commend my company on taking care of their associates, as well as the customers.”

“Providing masks for us. Making sure we are all doing okay during these uncertain times. My company rocks!”

“The company immediately packed up everyone's computer equipment, let us pick it up, and set us up to work remotely in our homes. Awesome company!”

“There is nothing worth more to a company than the health and reassurance of a safe environment for its workers,” Express CEO Bill Stoller said. “June is National Safety Month, and while it looks quite a bit different this year, safety should always be a top priority for every business.”

The survey of 297 business leaders and decision makers was conducted in May 2020 through the Express Refresh Leadership blog. The survey of 344 job seekers and employees was conducted in May 2020 through the Express Job Journey blog.

