PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Change in Location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX) (the “Company”), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced that its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held in a virtual meeting format only, on the previously announced date and time of Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. In response to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in accordance with Executive Order 03.20.20.02 issued by the Governor of the State of Georgia and subsequent Executive Orders extending the Public Health State of Emergency in Georgia (the “Orders”), the Annual Meeting will now be held solely by remote communication in a virtual meeting format only, and will not be held at a physical location. Shareholders may not attend the Annual Meeting in person.



As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, only shareholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2020 are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. Shareholders will be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PRGX2020 by entering the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice.

Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote their shares and ask questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Shareholders encountering any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting should call the technical support number that will be posted on the virtual Annual Meeting login page.

The Company encourages eligible shareholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the Proxy Statement previously distributed. The proxy card and voting instructions included with the proxy materials previously distributed may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

The Company has also filed additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a Notice to Change the Location of the meeting.

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.