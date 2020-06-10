Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with Casey Loves Fitness

/EIN News/ -- Touchpoint to provide health and wellness expert Casey Fleyshman innovative mobile app platform to live stream fitness, motivation and focused wellbeing classes



Casey Loves Fitness to connect with more than one million followers

MIAMI, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Casey Loves Fitness, LLC (“CLF”) to utilize the Touchpoint app on iOS and Android devices.

The CLF Fitness app will provide subscribers the ability to live stream classes in fitness, motivation and wellbeing hosted by Casey Fleyshman, who has over 1,000,000 followers across social media channels due to her proficiency in nutritional counseling, goal mapping, exercise testing, and much more. As a certified personal trainer, Casey is well equipped to provide access to basic, intermediate and high-level training class schedules. Casey will live stream and record classes, which will be regularly uploaded to the app, providing users access to content anytime and anywhere, and will also offer original merchandise. The CLF Fitness app will be available soon for download in Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.

Mark White, CEO of Touchpoint, said, “This agreement with Casey, who has achieved more than 1,000,000 followers for her fitness education abilities, is a further illustration of the traction our Touchpoint app is gaining in the market as a tool to help celebrities connect with their fans in new ways. The new experiences we are having with fitness during the COVID-19 pandemic with an emphasis on stay-at-home health and wellness, we expect to continue during the new normal. The Touchpoint app provides users the ability to stream live and recorded interactive content from the safety and convenience of their homes. With fitness centers around the world looking for new revenue streams and the health-conscious seeking convenient home-based interactive fitness, we look forward to building upon this relationship and positioning Touchpoint as a leading and innovative fan engagement platform.”

Casey Fleyshman, founder and owner of Casey Loves Fitness, commented, “I am excited to enter this agreement to establish CLF as a premier online personal training app. My hope is to be an outlet for those who are passionate about living a healthier lifestyle and achieving the highest goals they have for their bodies. I believe in the education and experiences I have because I have learned the hard way that while many people themselves may look “healthy” or “fit” and have the urge to help others, unfortunately that doesn’t make them qualified to help. I am extremely excited to begin my partnership with Touchpoint, as a new way of offering fitness and wellbeing to my fans.”

About Touchpoint Group Holdings.

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company’s products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company’s SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact