Third Book in Science Fiction Fantasy Series Takes Readers on a Voyage Through Time and Space

Richie Millstone returns to his time traveling adventures in ‘Richie Millstone & Dakota’s Revenge of the Firewater Dragon’ by E. H. Allen

/EIN News/ -- KOKOMO, IN., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richie Millstone and the gang are back in “Richie Millstone & Dakota’s Revenge of the Firewater Dragon” by E. H. Allen. This is the third book in the science fiction adventure series about a boy, a dragon and time travel. The first book, “Richie Millstone, the Firewater Dragon & the Platinum Water Crystal”, follows Richie and his companions as they embark on a time travel adventure through different time periods and universes. The second book, “Richie Millstone, the Firewater Dragon & the Gemstone Cities”, continues their adventures as they travel 1.8 billion years into the past to find a civilization living on the planet, Venus, with blue water, plants, and animals.

“Richie Millstone & Dakota’s Revenge of the Firewater Dragon” takes place in Jacksonville, FL in 2012 where Richie and friends continue their time travel journeys. Richie, the main character, is a boy whose mother passed away and is inspired by his dad’s interest in time travel. The cyborg, Daryl, has alien DNA but looks human and joins Richie and his friends on their adventures. Dakota, another main character, is a superhuman who comes from the year 1983 and watches over Richie and his friends. Throughout their adventures, they meet new people, get themselves into all kinds of shenanigans but most importantly, have fun.

“My goal is for people to be entertained by this series and to spark their imaginations,” said Allen.

Lovers of action, fantasy and science fiction will be captivated by the adventures and challenges Richie and his friends face in “Richie Millstone & Dakota’s Revenge of the Firewater Dragon”.

“Richie Millstone & Dakota’s Revenge of the Firewater Dragon”

By E. H. Allen

ISBN: 9781490793177 (softcover); 9781490793160ISBN (hardcover); 9781490793207 (electronic)

Available at Trafford Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

E. H. Allen, 47, has worked for a North American first-class railroad for twenty-five years and writes in his spare time. Allen does extensive research in astronomy and other scientific fields to gather the necessary qualifications for writing science-fiction fantasy novels. “Richie Millstone & Dakota's Revenge of The Firewater Dragon” is the third book in a ten-part series. Allen currently resides in the Midwest.

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an “on-demand publishing service,” and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford’s experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 1-888-232-4444 or visit trafford.com.

Attachment

Meghan Bowman LAVIDGE 480-306-6597 mbowman@lavidge.com