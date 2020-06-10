Covid-19: National Police apologize to population

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 10 - The spokesman of the Home Affairs Ministry, Waldemar José, Tuesday publicly apologized to the injured citizens and families, who lost their loved ones, due to excessive use of force by some Defense and National Security officers, during the lockdown. ,

Speaking at the daily data briefing on the pandemic in the country, the sub-commissioner underlined that the National Police and Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) go out on the streets with the mission of protecting citizens, without receiving any guidance to violate people or take human lives.

"We are not enemies of the people, but we exist to guarantee legality, to maintain tranquillity and public order, as well as all the principles that guide the democratic and law-abiding state," said Waldemar Jose.

In the meantime, he assured that at least 10 police officers, who committed actions that culminated in the death of citizens, during the period of the State of Emergency, are under arrest, and their respective criminal cases have already been forwarded to prosecutors to be held accountable.

However, the sub-commissioner urged citizens not to make comparisons of isolated acts committed by some of the staff of the corporation. Waldemar Jose stated that violations committed by a police officer, for example, cannot be considered as collective actions, since the National Police has more than 120,000 officers, in which 10 of them have violated the law.

Assessment

WaldemarJosé reported that in the first 15 days of the State of Public Calamity, which has been in effect since May 26, the Defense and Security forces have arrested so far 1,671 citizens, 267 for disobedience to authorities and 110 for violating the sanitary cordon.