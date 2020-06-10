Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Secretary of State Releases Voter Participation Data for June Primary Election

Charleston, W.Va. — Today, June 9, is Election Day and voters' last chance to participate in the 2020 Primary Election in West Virginia.

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m., and voters may find their precinct and any changes made to their polling location at GoVoteWV.com. Unofficial election night results will be available on the Secretary of State’s Election Night ReportingSecretary of State’s Election Night Reporting site as they are reported by the counties.

Today, June 9, is also the last day to postmark a completed absentee ballot. Absentee ballots must be received by the start of canvass on June 15 to be counted.

Below is an update on statewide voter participation in the 2020 Primary Election. A total of 1,229,520 West Virginians are registered and eligible to participate in the June 9 Primary Election.

Voter Participation Data as of 2 a.m. on June 9:

  • Statewide absentee ballots requested: 262,362 or 21.4% of registered voters

  • Statewide absentee ballots cast: 210,749 or 17.2% of registered voters

  • Statewide early voting participation: 42,400

For more information on the June 9 Primary Election, visit GoVoteWV.com.

