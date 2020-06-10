Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Partners with AMC Networks International – Latin America to Sell Sponsorships for its Flamengo Esports Subsidiary

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), an owner and manager of multiple esports teams, host of online tournaments and franchisor of esports gaming centers, announced today that it has partnered with AMC Networks International – Latin America (AMCNI-LA) to sell sponsorships for its Brazilian subsidiary Flamengo Esports. The partnership comes on the heels of AMCNI-LA’s recently announced strategic alliance with GamingSquads to work together developing Temporada de Juegos, a pioneering esports production company in Latin America. AMCNI-LA has plans to organize tournaments and produce content for multiple esports games.



"We are very pleased with this alliance with Simplicity Esports, to focus on monetizing sponsorships for Flamengo Esports, the prestigious Brazilian club," says Héctor Costa, the SVP of Advertising Sales at AMCNI-LA. "This agreement expands our great offering and contributes to the continued growth of AMCNI-LA in Brazil and potentially at the pan-regional level," added Costa.

Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “We chose to partner with AMCNI-LA because of their deep relationships and extensive experience with advertising sales in Latin America. Hector and the rest of his team understand our strategy to grow the Flamengo Esports brand globally, as well as the value of corporate sponsorship activations that provide exposure to our loyal and engaged fanbase of over 1,600,000 followers on social media.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates as a franchisor of Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Fortnite® and EA Sports® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About AMC Networks International – Latin America

AMC Networks International – Latin America (AMCNI-LA) is a business unit of AMC Networks International (AMCNI) which delivers entertaining and acclaimed programming to more than 130 countries and territories. AMCNI consists of global brands AMC and SundanceTV, as well as popular, locally recognized channels in various programming genres.

AMCNI - LA is dedicated to producing and distributing high quality TV programming throughout Spanish and Portuguese speaking Latin America, the Caribbean and other territories. The Latin American portfolio of channels includes AMC, El Gourmet, Más Chic, Film&Arts and Europa Europa. AMCNI-LA also holds a strategic alliance with GamingSquads to produce Esports championships with Temporada de Juegos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2019 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.