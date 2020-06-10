180 Degree Capital Corp. Anchors Underwritten Public Offering by Sonim Technologies, Inc. and Provides QTD Public Portfolio Update (+32.4% / +$0.35 Per Share)

/EIN News/ -- MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) (“180”) announced today that it invested approximately $6.9 million in the $27.6 million underwritten public offering by Sonim Technologies, Inc. (“SONM”) that closed on June 9, 2020. 180’s investment purchased 9,250,000 shares of SONM’s common stock at a price per share of $0.75. 180 invested approximately $4.4 million of its capital in the offering, with the remaining $2.5 million invested from its separately managed account. 180 and its managed account collectively own approximately 14% of the outstanding shares of common stock of SONM.



SONM is a provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The SONM solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to act as the anchor investor in SONM’s public offering and to be a large shareholder of the company,” said Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180. “We are especially pleased to be invested in SONM’s management team led by its CEO, Tom Wilkinson. My prior fund, RGJ Capital, was a significant shareholder in Tom’s prior company, Xplore Technologies Corporation (“XPLR”). Under his leadership, XPLR’s business was dramatically improved and the company was ultimately acquired. We have confidence in his abilities as an executive to engineer a similar turnaround at SONM. Lastly, we want to acknowledge Lake Street Capital Markets, one of the joint book-running managers of SONM’s offering. Lake Street’s underwriting of this transaction positively contributed to our decision to anchor this financing.”

“We also are pleased to note the gross total returns of our public portfolio of 32.4%, equivalent to an increase of $0.35 per share, for the quarter to date,” added Daniel B. Wolfe, President of 180. “It is too early to predict where we will end the quarter. That said, we believe this performance and the currently estimated increase of $0.27-$0.29 per share from the sale of one of our privately held life science portfolio companies currently position us well for meaningful growth of our net asset value per share in Q2 2020.”1

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com.

