UPS Healthcare Continues Global Facility Expansion To Meet Growing Demands In Key Markets

Significant new facility space to support Coronavirus-related logistics in California with plans to expand up to 1.5M sq. ft.

New facility in Shanghai

New GMP warehouse and GDP transportation hub in Midlands, UK

Expanded healthcare facility in Hungary

New GMP cooler space near UPS Worldport® facility in Louisville, along with new minus-20 and minus-80 degree Celsius freezer space for vaccine and biopharma storage

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced a series of facility expansions to its healthcare-dedicated warehouse and distribution network in key global markets. This includes new GDP-compliant space opening in Central and Eastern Europe and additional cold chain space coming online near its UPS Worldport® facility in Louisville. The company is planning up to 1.5 million sq. ft. of cGMP distribution space for Coronavirus-related shipments, and a new facility in Shanghai.

“UPS Healthcare continues to build out a global distribution infrastructure that demonstrates our commitment to the healthcare industry,” said Wes Wheeler, UPS Healthcare president. “We will continue to innovate and expand our quality systems throughout our expanded network to further support more complex pharmaceutical and lab testing requirements.”

As part of these ongoing facility enhancements, the company has committed to building additional cooler space (2-8 degrees Celsius), and freezer space (minus-20 degrees to minus-80 degrees Celsius) in its new GMP facility in Louisville. UPS Healthcare is also expanding its GDP facility space in Hungary, and GMP space in the United Kingdom through its Polar Speed subsidiary where it operates a dispensing pharmacy that serves more than 20,000 patients daily. The new GMP warehouse and transportation hub will be located in the Midlands, UK, to further facilitate its clients’ growth needs.



These global enhancements come soon after UPS Healthcare’s recent announcement of more than 1M sq. ft. of facility space added in strategic markets across U.S. operations.

“More of our customers are turning to UPS Healthcare to meet their complex demands for critical products,” said Wheeler. “Our network and logistics expertise make us second to no one, and we will continue to be market leaders as we deliver on our commitment to ‘Quality Focused. Patient Driven.’ service.”



UPS Healthcare continues to provide extensive services addressing the full range of logistics needs from healthcare-licensed distribution space, to supply chain management, kitting, packaging and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial specimens. UPS Healthcare’s global infrastructure, monitoring and tracking capabilities, and private data protection make UPS Healthcare a best-in-class supply chain expert that remains flexible, agile and responsive to myriad logistics demands.



About UPS Healthcare

UPS Healthcare provides global supply chain solutions and expertise to pharmaceutical, biopharma and medical device companies. UPS Healthcare has approximately 8 million square feet of cGMP- or cGDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally. UPS Healthcare also maintains one of the world’s largest networks of field stocking locations with approximately 900 sites. For parcels requiring strict temperature environments, from CRT to cryogenic, and those requiring around-the-clock monitoring, UPS Healthcare has solutions such as UPS Temperature True® and UPS Premier services. UPS Healthcare is committed to expanding its capabilities including acquisitions of Marken, CEMELOG and Poltraf, to meet the complex and evolving supply chain needs of the healthcare and life science sectors. Visit ups.com/healthcare .

