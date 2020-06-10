Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2024

“COVID-19 Impact on Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges”

A new market study, titled "COVID-19 Impact on Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges"

In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The global courier, express and parcel market is currently witnessing strong growth. Courier, express and parcel (CEP) refer to a collection of services that involves the delivery of various goods and products through land, air or waterways across locations. The packages delivered by CEP are non-palletized and usually weigh around a hundred pounds collectively. These services commonly operate on business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C) and customer-to-customer (C2C) model and are combined with various value-added services to enhance the delivery experience for the user. In comparison to courier and parcel services, express deliveries are usually time-bound through which various high-value consignments are delivered in a few days or at a pre-agreed date and time.

The growing e-commerce sector, along with the growing cross-border trade, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The development of cross-border trade channels, especially in the emerging nations, has enhanced the adoption of international trade and B2C shipments. Furthermore, the increasing consumer preference for shopping online through various e-commerce portals is also providing a boost to the market growth. E-commerce stores partner with courier service providers to deliver their products across domestic and international locations. Additionally, technological advancements, including the utilization of digital technologies with crowdsourced delivery models, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. These technologies aid the service providers in increasing their overall operational efficiency and meeting the requirements of the customers effectively. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, rising consumer expenditure capacities and significant growth in the manufacturing sector, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2024.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Allied Express

AK Express

Aramex

FedEx

United Parcel Service

Interlink Express Parcels

One World Express

DTDC

TNT Express

DX Group

Deutsche Post DHL

ONS Express & Logistics

Dynamic Parcel Distribution (GeoPost)

Antron Express

City Link

Naparex

A1Express

Bring Couriers

Hermes Europe

Parcelforce Worldwide

General Logistics Systems

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Air

Ship

Road

……

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) for each application, including-

Business-to-business (B2B)

Business-to-consumer (B2C)

Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)

……

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Part I Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry Overview

Chapter One Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry Overview

Chapter Two Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Part II Asia Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Three Asia Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Analysis

Chapter Four 2015-2020 Asia Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Five Asia Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Six Asia Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry Development Trend

Part III North American Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Seven North American Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Analysis

Chapter Eight 2015-2020 North American Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nine North American Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Ten North American Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry Development Trend

Part IV Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry Analysis (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Eleven Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Analysis

Chapter Twelve 2015-2020 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Thirteen Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Fourteen Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry Development Trend

Part V Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility

Chapter Fifteen Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis

Chapter Seventeen Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Part VI Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry Conclusions

Chapter Eighteen 2015-2020 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nineteen Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry Development Trend

Continued………



