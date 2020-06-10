Servants of The Holy Family in Colorado Springs will celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi on Thursday June 11, 2020

Servants of the Holy Family

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Servants of the Holy Family (SHF) will offer traditional Latin Masses honoring the feast of Corpus Christi. A sermon will be preached and livestreaming is provided for those unable to attend.

The Masses will be at 7:20am and 8:30am on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the SHF chapel in Colorado Springs (8528 Kenosha Drive). Call ahead for reserved seating at 719-235-5870. Livestreaming available at www.servi.org. Fr. McMahon said that “we (SHF) wanted to honor Our Lord’s wishes that a special feast celebrating the Holy Eucharist be kept. The need for this is even more important this year when people are facing tremendous challenges in their daily lives.”

Corpus Christi means Body of Christ and this feast was instituted in the 13th century after St. Juliana revealed to Church authorities the messages of the apparitions she received from Jesus Christ requesting that a special day, in addition to Holy Thursday, be in the liturgical year honoring the Body and Blood of Christ in the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist. St. Thomas Aquinas composed the texts for this feast and the famous hymns “O Salutaris Hostia” and “Tantum Ergo” are beloved by the faithful. Processions and festivities often accompanied celebration of Mass on this feast day.

Servants of the Holy Family is faithful to the Latin Mass, Catholic doctrine and morals and is endorsed by Catholic bishops worldwide who support the traditional Latin Mass.

Servants of the Holy Family, a Catholic religious community, was founded on the Feast of the Holy Family in 1977 and is placed under the patronage of the Sacred Persons of Jesus, Mary and Joseph. It is the first traditional Latin Mass religious community for men founded in the United States after attempts began in 1970 to replace the ancient Mass. The community has been located in Colorado since February, 1977. Since that time it has accepted priests, seminarians and brothers as members. The mother house with its chapel is situated on ten acres of beautifully wooded park land south of the Black Forest near the city of Colorado Springs.