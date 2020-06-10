Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference in June 2020

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following investor event:

Kevin Hutchins, SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development at Juniper Networks, will present at the Wells Fargo Virtual 5G Forum – Part IV, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:35am EST – 12:05pm EST.

This event will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/ .

