InsuraGuest Approved to Sell Insurance in New York State, Now Licensed in All 50 States

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSX-V: ISGI) (OTC: IGSTF) (the “Company”) today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, InsuraGuest Insurance Agency, LLC (“IG Agency”), has been approved to sell insurance in the state of New York, giving IG Agency licensure to now sell insurance in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C.



With this new approval, IG Agency can sell InsuraGuest’s specialized Hospitality Liability coverages, in combination with the InsuraGuest InsurTech platform, to hotels and vacation rental companies nationwide.

“We are very excited to now offer our products and services throughout the United States in its entirety,” said InsuraGuest CEO and Chairman Douglas Anderson. “We continue to expand and develop our product offerings to service our customers and build shareholder value, and the ability to provide true nationwide coverage marks a proud milestone for InsuraGuest.”

InsuraGuest’s API integrates with approximately 71 different property management systems, enabling the Company to access hotels and vacation rental properties worldwide.

InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (TSX.V: ISGI) (OTC: IGSTF) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that’s disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to deliver digital insurance to multiple sectors. We’re transforming the way insurance is delivered with the revolutionary idea that insurance should be bought, not sold.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.InsuraGuest.com .

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful, the Insurance industry is intensely competitive and the Company’s competitors have significantly more resources than the company, acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies if the company fails to achieve market acceptance it will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company’s current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

+1-212-466-6200 ext. 1

Investor@InsuraGuest.com

Corporate Communications: