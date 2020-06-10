Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,955 in the last 365 days.

Beyond Meat® to Present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (“Beyond Meat” or “the Company”), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced that management will present virtually at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference today at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.beyondmeat.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of plant-based proteins were available at approximately 94,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 75 countries worldwide as of March 28, 2020. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts

Media:
Shira Zackai
917-715-8522
szackai@beyondmeat.com

Investors:
Katie Turner
646-277-1228
Katie.turner@icrinc.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Beyond Meat® to Present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.