ManTech Wins $66M Navy Award to Advance Secure, Integrated Networks

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) announced today that it has been awarded a $66 million task order by Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field (WOLF) Special Communications Mission Solutions (SCMS) Division for systems lifecycle support of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I) and information technology systems.



ManTech will provide research and development, engineering, integration and installation, test and evaluation, training, sustainment, cybersecurity and logistics support for NAWCAD WOLF SCMS communication and electronic (C-E) systems. Integrated IT and communications systems developed by SCMS are used by an array of government agencies – including all branches of the military, as well as federal law enforcement and first responders – to ensure safe communications and unified action in urgent scenarios, including response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“ManTech is proud to support our nation by Bringing Digital to the Mission® with innovative technology capabilities that instantly connect warfighters of all types, whether on the battlefield or in-hospital where brave medical personnel combat the deadly COVID-19 virus,” said Matt Tait, president of the company’s Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group. “Whatever their mission, they can rely on safe, reliable communications that connect them at speed.”

During the pandemic, ManTech has supported SCMS programs such as the internal communications systems at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, and manpack communications suites used by the National Guard. ManTech’s work for SCMS will span multiple network systems and devices including fixed, mobile, portable, public safety and enterprise land mobile radio; LAN/WAN; international satellite communications; communications, operations and data centers; audio/visual multimedia decision support communications systems; and cryptographic devices.

