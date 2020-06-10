PSYC Expanding Their Global Reach To Showcase Psychedelic Industry Leaders and Pioneers

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in an effort to provide its growing base of Psychedelic Spotlight newsletter subscribers with exclusive content surrounding the ongoing boom within the medicinal psychedelics space, the Company plans to launch a series of exclusive interviews with some of today’s industry-leading advocates, pioneers, and trail blazers.



“Immersing ourselves within this industry and becoming a true ally for those who are currently advocating for a variety of psychedelic-related treatments is a very important objective of ours,” said Vanessa Luna Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO. “There are a multitude of individuals across the globe who are working incredibly hard to shed an important and valuable light on the benefits of incorporating certain psychedelics such as psilocybin into therapeutic treatments for those suffering from depression, anxiety, and addiction. It is our goal to leverage the platform we are creating with Psychedelic Spotlight and utilize it as a sounding board to help amplify the relevant initiatives, perspectives, stories, and insights from the individuals who are dedicated to highlighting the many reasons why psychedelics should be regarded as the breakthrough therapy it truly is.”

In the coming weeks and months, the Company intends to reach out and speak with a variety of individuals within the growing psychedelic community in an attempt to share their unique thoughts and perspectives related to the benefits of specific psychedelics as a therapeutic treatment for certain mental disorders and will incorporate these interactions into the content it shares through its monthly Psychedelic Spotlight newsletter and website ( www.psychedelicspotlight.com ).

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

Since 2017, PSYC has been a pioneer in the emerging software and payment processing sector of the cannabis industry and has established itself as a trusted resource for businesses operating within the industry. Today, PSYC through its network of partners and affiliates, continues to connect businesses throughout the cannabis industry with critical solutions and services ranging from payment processing technology, cutting-edge software, and ancillary services vital to compliant and effective business operations.

Most recently, PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

