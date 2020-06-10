Albireo to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on Clinical Outcome Assessments

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage orphan pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) call on clinical outcome assessments (COAs) on Tuesday, June 16th at 8:00 am Eastern Time.



This call will feature a presentation by KOL Chad Gwaltney, Ph.D. who will discuss key considerations for the design and implementation of COAs, including patient-reported and observer-reported outcomes, in clinical trials. His presentation will review best practices for identifying key patient experiences and developing and testing COAs that will be used to evaluate efficacy in clinical development programs.

As a key contributor to the development of the PRUCISION pruritus measurement tools used by Albireo in the Phase 3 studies, Dr. Gwaltney will discuss the creation of the careful design of PRUCISION to measure treatment benefits. He and the Albireo management team will also be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

Albireo Chief Medical Officer Patrick Horn, M.D., Ph.D. will provide an overview of the company’s registrational Phase 3 clinical trial of odevixibat for the treatment of patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), a rare pediatric cholestatic liver disease. Albireo is developing odevixibat, a potent and selective inhibitor of the ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT), to treat patients with PFIC, biliary atresia and Alagille syndrome.

Conference Call Details Tuesday, June 16th @ 8:00am Eastern Time Domestic: 877-407-0792 International: 201-689-8263 Conference ID: 13702827 Webcast: Click Here For Webcast

Chad Gwaltney, Ph.D. is President and Principal Consultant at Gwaltney Consulting. Dr. Gwaltney develops innovative methods to measure patient-centered outcomes in clinical trials. His academic and industry research includes the design of electronic platforms for the collection of information in real-time in the patient’s natural environment. He has published over 85 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters addressing patient-reported outcomes and how the patient’s perspective can be examined to better understand medical product efficacy and safety. He has served on U.S. National Institutes of Health review committees and has co-authored industry best practice guidelines on the development and use of patient-reported outcomes. Dr. Gwaltney has also served as Head, Patient Experience, Hematology/Oncology, at Celgene and as a research faculty member in the Brown University School of Public Health.



About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases, and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo’s lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases and is in Phase 3 development in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and biliary atresia, with a third Phase 3 trial being planned in Alagille syndrome. Albireo’s clinical pipeline also includes two Phase 2 product candidates. Elobixibat is in Phase 2 development in NAFLD and NASH. Approved in Japan for the treatment of chronic constipation, elobixibat is the first ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor approved anywhere in the world.

Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008. Albireo Pharma is located in Boston, Mass., and its key operating subsidiary is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

