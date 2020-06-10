ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Issuance of Common Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) announces that it has issued 139,783 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) at an average price of $0.26 per share for an aggregate price of $36,160 to Agora Internet Relations Corp. (“Agora”). The share issuance was for four final installment payments pursuant to an agreement dated October 12, 2018 with Agora for marketing, advertising and related services to the Company for a fee of $40,000 plus applicable sales tax to be paid by the issuance of Common Shares. On May 27, 2020, the Company renewed its agreement with Agora for a fee of $60,000 plus applicable sales tax, to be paid in Common Shares. The fee is payable in five installments of $12,000 each plus applicable sales tax (each, an “Installment”), with the first Installment to be payable on commencement of the new term on May 27, 2020, and the subsequent Installments to become payable at the end of each three-month period thereafter. The price of the Common Shares to be issued as payment for each Installment will be set at the closing price of the Common Shares on the date which such Installment becomes payable. The first Installment will be paid by the issuance of 142,736 Common Shares at a price of $0.095 per share for an aggregate price of $13,560.



All amounts are in Canadian dollars. Common Shares issued pursuant to the agreement with Agora will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the Junior Resources, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain sectors. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies and ICOs where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company’s ecosystem.