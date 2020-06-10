Jounce Therapeutics to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Jounce management will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of Jounce’s website at www.jouncetx.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has four development-stage programs, two of which are clinical-stage: vopratelimab, a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and JTX-4014, a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Vopratelimab is currently being assessed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, EMERGE, and Jounce plans to initiate an additional Phase 2 biomarker trial using TISvopra for patient selection, SELECT, to assess vopratelimab in combination with JTX-4014. Jounce’s IND-enabling preclinical programs include JTX-8064, a LILRB2 receptor antagonist and JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com .