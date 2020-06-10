Sports Venues of Florida Announces It Plans on Making Application to Upgrade Its Listing on OTCMarkets From Pink Sheets to the OTCQB

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today, Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces it has selected Accell Audit & Compliance, PA as its independent auditor to conduct the audit for the year ended May 31, 2020. Accell Audit & Compliance is a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) firm and accordingly is required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulation for the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. For information about Accell visit http://theaccellgroup.com/



John V. Whitman Jr., Sports Venues Chairman, had this to say, “I could not be more pleased to announce our plans to make application to upgrade our listing from the Pink Sheets to the OTCQB. Selecting an independent auditor that has a respected reputation with OTCMarkets was paramount in our selection process. Accell has an excellent track record representing several other issuers and is recognized by OTCMarkets as a firm they consider professional and proficient. It’s our goal to have the year-end books completed by July 1, 2020 and submitted to Accell so they can begin their independent audit process. Accell will have until August 29, 2020 to complete the audit. Once the audit is completed the Company will make application to OTCMarkets.com to upgrade its listing from the Pink Sheets to the OTCQB. Although no assurance can be made that OTCMarkets will approve our application we have taken painstaking measures to ensure we meet all the qualifications to be approved. In addition at the time we submit our application we will be requesting our “Shell” designation be removed.”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://shadow-gaming-inc.myshopify.com/

https://sportsvenues.net/

https://eshadowgaming.com/

http://shadowgamingtv.com/

https://twitch.tv/eshadowgaming/

https://facebook.com/eShadowGaming