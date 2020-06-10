Latest Issue of Esports and the Law Examines New Litigation, Profiles Attorneys
Managing Editor Holt Hackney noted that subscriptions to ESL have exploded because of COVID – 19, which has fueled the interest in electronic sports.
There’s something for everyone in these pages, including expertly written case analyses and insightful interviews.”AUSTIN, TX, US, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications, the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals, announced today the availability of the spring issue of Esports and the Law (ESL).
The latest issue features the following articles:
• Players Take a Stand and Secure a Legal Victory in Esports Case
• Court Grants Summary Judgment for Video Game Publisher in Tattoo Copyright Case
• Study Looks at Whether Video Game Addiction Is Real
• Skadden's Martino Brings Long-Simmering Passion to His Role as Esports Lawyer
• Lupu Guides UTA’s Gaming Practice to New Heights
• Court Orders Fortnite Developer Case to Arbitration
• Military Depictions in Video Games: Trademark Infringement or First Amendment Protection?
• Litigation Festers Between Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney and Former Employer
• Steve Jackson Games, Inc. v. inXile Entertainment, Inc.
“We’re very proud of this issue,” said Editor-in-Chief Ellen Zavian, an Adjunct Professor at George Washington University and Professorial Lecturer in Sports Law at George Washington Law School. “There’s something for everyone in these pages, including an expertly written case analysis about Solid Oak Sketches, LLC v. 2K Games, Inc. from Skadden attorney Hannah M. Marek as well as an insightful interview of Matthew M. Martino, a partner at the firm.”
Also standing out in the latest issue is the profile of United Talent Agency’s Ophir Lupu, who left Creative Artists Agency and built one of the industry’s leading practices for his new employer.
“We look forward to reporting on how the industry is on the precipice of monstrous growth, and the myriad of legal issues that will accompany that growth,” said Hackney.
Each issue of ESL relies heavily on the editorial guidance of Zavian as well as Skadden partners Karen Hoffman Lent and Anthony J. Dreyer, who are co-heads of the firm’s sports practice, a sports and antitrust partner Matthew M. Martino.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications (www.hackneypublications.com) is the nation’s leading publisher of Sports Law Periodicals. In total, Hackney Publications produces 12 such newsletters, including Sports Litigation Alert, Professional Sports and the Law, Legal Issues in High School Athletics, Legal Issues in Collegiate Athletics, Journal of NCAA Compliance, Concussion Litigation Reporter, and Sports Facilities and the Law. It produces five other publications that are complimentary and supported by sponsorship. These include Title IX Alert, Sports Medicine and the Law, Concussion Defense Reporter, Esports and the Law, and MyLegalBookie.
About Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
With 22 offices, approximately 1,700 attorneys and 50-plus practice areas, Skadden advises businesses, financial institutions, and governmental entities around the world on their most complex, high-profile matters, providing the guidance they need to compete in today’s business environment.
About Ellen M. Zavian, Esq.
One of the first female/attorney NFL agent, Ellen has represented the US Women’s soccer, softball, break dancers and extreme athletes, collectively, has been employed at the NFLPA, Autism Society of America, the ACC, Commissioner for the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (NCAA), to name a few. Today, her focus involves sports arbitrations, negotiations, leading the United Breakin Association (newly named Olympic Sport Paris 2024), advisor on player affairs for esports’ entities, and a professional corporate speaker on leadership and negotiation skills while teaching sports and entrepreneurship at George Washington University (Business and Law Schools).
