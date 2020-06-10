Biobanking Market to reach US $1,801.7 million by 2025 – Global Insights on Key Stakeholders, Value Chain Analysis, Growth Drivers, Regulatory Scenario, Strategic Initiatives, and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

North America dominated the global biobanking market in 2018, and was closely followed by Europe. Regenerative medicine had the largest market share in 2018, however clinical research is expected to show promising growth in the near future.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Biobanking Market Size 2018, By Specimen Type (Blood Products, Solid Tissue, Cell Lines, Others) Storage Type (Manual Storage, Automated Storage) Application (Regenerative Medicine, Life Science Research, Clinical Research) Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global biobanking market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global biobanking market have been studied in detail.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1472

The global biobanking market is projected to reach USD 1,801.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. Increase in population genetics studies, advances in biobanking with ongoing research on stem cells and public opting for its preservation, uptake of personalized medicine, government & private funding to provision regenerative medicine research, and the use of genetic information in food safety, forensics, and disease surveillance are the factors driving the growth of the biobanking market.

Biobanks consists of human tissues, DNA, body fluids, for research, therapeutic uses, and biological applications. The demand for biobanks and tissue suppliers have grown exponentially in both numbers and size, and are now established key partners for both academic and commercial groups. A recent study of 456 biobanks in the US showed that nearly two thirds of the biobanks were established within the last decade and 17% have been in existence for over 20 years, with 88% of these part of at least one or more larger organizations (67% academic, 23% hospitals, and 13% research institutes). To sustain this level of growth, biobanks have had to understand and satisfy the different interests of their customers in a sustainable method for long-term success. This move away from repository-like organizations and archive libraries is also evident in the level of donor information that is now collected with samples.

Browse the full report with Tabe of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/biobanking-market

Biobanks catalogue samples using donor demographics such as age, gender, and ethnicity and may also have information on medical history, genetic traits, environmental factors, and follow-up information. To researchers, this information has become as important as the sample itself and is often a key requirement when sourcing material.

The global biobanking market is categorized based on sample type, storage type and application. Based on storage type the market is segmented into manual storage and automated storage. Manual storage held the largest market share in 2018, while the automated storage segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The benefits of automated storage over manual storage include, reduced labor requirements and costs, improved floor space utilization, increased picking accuracy (reduced picking errors), tighter inventory control, improved picking throughput (speed), and improved ergonomics.

Direct purchase the single user copy at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1472

In 2018, North America was the largest market for biobanking. Advances in biomedical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries are some of the factors propelling market growth in this region. Key players of the biobanking market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Qiagen N.V., Hamilton Company, Brooks Automation, TTP Labtech Ltd., VWR Corporation, Promega Corporation, Worthington Industries, Chart Industries, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA and Micronic among others.

Are you ooking for a DISCOUNT? then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1472

Major points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Biobanking Market by Specimen Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5. Biobanking Market by Storage Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6. Biobanking Market by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

7. Biobanking Market by Region 2015-2025 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.