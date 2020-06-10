Velocity Discovers High-Grade Outcropping Gold Mineralization at Kazak Target, Rozino Project - Assays up to 17.8 g/t Gold

Drilling at Rozino South Intersects Near-Surface Mineralization

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V: VLC) ("Velocity" or the "Company") announces that it has discovered new outcropping gold mineralization at the Kazak target area ("Kazak") and received additional positive drill results from the Rozino South Zone ("Rozino South"), both of which are priority exploration targets close to the Rozino Project ("Rozino"), Bulgaria. The Company is prioritizing exploration in these areas as any discovery arising from the current exploration could potentially make use of common infrastructure at Rozino.



Highlights:

Kazak Target -- continuous rock chip 1 sampling has returned two consecutive 1.0m samples grading 17.8 g/t gold and 17.3 g/t gold . The high-grade gold occurs in the same permissive sedimentary host rocks as the Rozino deposit. The Kazak target area is located approximately 2km south of Rozino. These are the highest-grade results that have been encountered from surface outcrop sampling since the inception of exploration at the Rozino project in 2017.

Velocity is continuing its drill-focused exploration and developing new target areas to the south of the currently defined, open-pittable Rozino gold deposit.

Kazak Target

Following positive results from soil sampling and initial rock sampling (see news release May 26, 2020) Velocity has received results of continuous rock chip sampling1 at Kazak located approximately 2km south of Rozino. The work has identified new outcrops of silicified sediments similar to the Rozino deposit host rocks and continuous rock chip1 sampling of sparse outcrops within an area that is mostly under surficial cover returned two significant intervals of 2.0m grading 17.6 g/t gold and 2.0m grading 0.53 g/t gold. Systematic mapping and trenching of the Kazak target are in progress and drilling of the high-grade zone will begin as soon as possible.

Rozino South Drilling

The Rozino South target is situated 800m south of the Rozino deposit and exploration drilling (Figure 1 and 2) is ongoing with results reported here from drill hole RDD-178, which returned 4.0m grading 0.92 g/t gold from 21m below surface. Drill hole RDD-178 is located approximately 150m west of the discovery hole (RDD-177), which intersected 6.15m grading 1.18 g/t gold, including 1.15m grading 5.23 g/t gold from 203m (new news release May 26, 2020).

Figure 1: Exploration Targets surrounding the Rozino Gold Project. Soil anomalies at Rozino, Rozino South and Kazak, plus anomalous rock chip samples for Kazak area. Inset map; continuous rock chip sampling at Kazak.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/346ff7a4-5b41-437b-8a71-877e6d133778

Figure 2: Geological map of the Rozino South target,

with drill hole locations for planned follow up drilling.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/409f06df-a6d8-451f-9a48-aef165f64c13

Table 1: Significant Exploration Drill Results at Rozino Gold Project

The drill intersections disclosed here have not yet been included in a resource model and true thickness of mineralization has not yet been determined. Drill holes are designed to intersect mineralization perpendicular or close to perpendicular. Drill intersections are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 metres consecutive waste. Results from RDD-177 were previously

disclosed in news release dated May 26, 2020.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3241f82d-7a18-4ecc-b86c-5b223c74c4a5



Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The work program at Rozino was designed and is supervised by Stuart A. Mills, CGeol, the Company's Vice-President Exploration, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program.

On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to ALS Global laboratory in Romania. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by fire assay using a 30-gram charge in compliance with industry standards at ALS’ Romanian laboratory. A sample split of the milled material is shipped to ALS’ Irish laboratory for multi-element analysis using an inductively coupled Mass Spectrometer. Field duplicate samples, blanks and independent controlled reference material (standards) are added to every batch.

Drill intersections in this news release are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 metres consecutive waste.

Note 1: Continuous rock chip sampling is a rapid semi-quantitative technique aimed at approximating trench sampling and although every care is taken by Velocity to approximate the sampling methodology of trench sampling, the results cannot be directly used in any quantitative method of determining constant volume rock grades.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Stuart A. Mills, BSc, MSc, CGeol, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company’s Vice President Exploration. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a gold exploration and development company focused on southeastern Bulgaria. Velocity’s strategy is to develop a low cost centralized “Hub and Spoke” operation whereby multiple projects within this emerging gold district produce gold concentrates for trucking to a central processing plant for production of doré. The Company envisions staged open pit mining of satellite deposits and processing in a currently operating carbon-in-leach (CIL) plant. Velocity has a 70% joint venture interest in the Tintyava prospecting licence, which includes the Rozino gold project, and has entered into option agreements to earn a 70% interest in the Obichnik, Makedontsi and Sedefche gold projects, with Gorubso, an established and respected mining company in Bulgaria. Velocity’s management and board includes mining industry professionals with combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team's experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

About Bulgaria

Bulgaria is a member of NATO (2004) and a member of the European Union (2007). The local currency (BGN) has been tied to the Euro since 1999 (1.956 BGN/EUR). The country is served by modern European infrastructure including an extensive network of paved roads. Bulgaria boasts an exceptionally low corporate tax rate of only 10%. The country’s education system is excellent with good availability of experienced mining professionals in a favourable cost environment. Foreign mining companies are successfully operating in Bulgaria. The country’s mining law was established in 1999 and updated in 2011. Mining royalties are low and compare favourably with more established mining countries.

