Jushi Holdings Inc. Opens Its Seventh BEYOND / HELLO™ Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Ardmore, Pennsylvania

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, announced that it has received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health to open its seventh BEYOND / HELLO™ medical marijuana dispensary in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. BEYOND / HELLO™ Ardmore will begin serving patients and caregivers in-store on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. and through its recently launched online shopping experience at www.beyond-hello.com , which the Company is coupling with convenient curbside and in-store pick-up, and over-the-phone pre-orders.

“The opening of BEYOND / HELLO™ Ardmore upholds our commitment to expand access to life-changing treatments for Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jushi. “While our Center City and Northern Liberties dispensaries in Philadelphia are temporarily closed for repairs, our new Ardmore location will help us meet the needs of new and existing patients throughout the Greater Delaware Valley. We look forward to expanding access for patients, reopening our Philadelphia storefronts, as well as opening up more dispensaries in strategic markets across the Commonwealth.”



BEYOND / HELLO™ Ardmore is located near Suburban Square at 35 Cricket Ave. in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, right off of Highway 30 and only a couple blocks from the Ardmore SEPTA and Amtrak Station. The new location will be initially open Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and closed on Sunday. BEYOND / HELLO™ Ardmore will carry flower, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as batteries, vapes, and vape cleaning gear and merchandise. As a part of BEYOND / HELLO's commitment to exceeding patient expectations, a licensed pharmacist, along with a seasoned, trained staff, will also be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers.



