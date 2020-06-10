Handel "Del" Henri shows American businesses how to slash credit card processing fees
Finance guru and philanthropist Handel "Del" Henri has brought in huge success, by advising businesses on switching to payment processors that give better ratesMIAMI, FLORIDA, U.S., June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henri has been praised for his ecommerce solutions and wants to continue to help people. He strongly believes in altruism, which is why his aim is to help as many people as he can. The ethical core of his business is making sure that clients are always put in a better position after doing business with him. His main goal is honestly to help as many people as he can. He wants to make sure that he can leave a legacy for everyone he comes into contact with. Handel wants them to remember him and in doing so, become more selfless themselves.
He truly supports everything selfless in the world and even in business he tries to connect with everyone on a spiritual level so that they know that they can always rely on him. Handel believes that the world needs more people to rely on.
Handel Del Henri owns H&H Investments, which specializes in helping people with bad credit repairment, credit repairing and payment processing. He also has a property development company in Florida, where he was born and raised. He believes that there should be more housing available for homeless people and donates food to the homeless as much as he can.
Handel Del Henry studied computer science at Florida International University and went on to work for companies such as Apple, American Express and AT&T Corporation. With the experience that he gained, as well as the inspiration he had from his dad, he decided to branch out the path of helping people in the financial industry.
Ecommerce businesses have been an ongoing trend in business within the recent years and it will continue to grow. More and more ambitious entrepreneurs are wanting to launch their businesses, but it may be the first time for them to do this. There is a lot to take in when it comes to opening up an ecommerce business; such as finding the right suppliers, delivering a unique product to customers, facing constant competition, coming up with a memorable brand, as well as marketing and having the right capital without risking anything.
When it comes to helping business slashing processing fees, Handel believes that one of the most important steps to consider towards this is to low the high risk of fraudulent activities through the ecommerce stores.The reason behind this is simple.The more fraudulent actions you receive, the higher the security risks will be raised as a merchant. This then raises the fees when it comes to processing credit cards.
He believes that the best way for this to be solved and lower your fees is by using phone apps such as Square, which allows customers to swipe their card safely and complete a legitimate transaction. There are major companies such as Apple who are using Apple Pay in order to try and prevent as many fraudulent transactions as they can.How it works is that it requires the security information of the client by verifying the postal code and CVV code.
Handel advises that if you also invest in an address verification service (AVS) this can be beneficial for you and your customer. It is beneficial for your customer because they can confirm or deny It is very important to set up the account and terminal correctly for your ecommerce. If you do this incorrectly, it can affect your credit card processing fees since you would be providing incorrect business details. In order to decrease your credit card processing fees, it is best to do batch processing, that way it is cost-effective.
Handel also advises that once you start up your business, it is important to set up the account and terminal correctly for your ecommerce. By not doing so or doing it incorrectly, it can affect your credit card processing fees since you would be providing incorrect business details. In order to decrease your credit card processing fees, it is best to do batch processing, that way you are cutting down on high costs.
Another tip that is given by Handel is that you can negotiate with your suppliers, which can slash fees. If you are consistent with your credit card fees, this will give you leverage when consulting with the supplier.
However, his main advice is to always seek professional help when it comes to getting advice about an ecommerce business. That way you can debunk any myths that you have heard, understand and gain knowledge about how credit card processing really works and bring yourself success, as well as a way to save money for your business.
