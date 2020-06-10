Minister Creed announces €197,500 funding for Agri-Food Tourism projects

Following a call for proposals for Agri-Food Tourism Initiatives under the 2020 Rural Innovation and Development Fund in January, the Minister for Agriculturte, Food and the Marine Michael Creed T.D, has announced the projects that will receive funding from his Department.

Minister Creed said “During these unprecedented times I am pleased to support these initiatives in the agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made. Food Wise 2025 highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism. I believe that agri-tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine. In addition it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice”.

Funding of €197,500 has been made available to the following successful projects:

Carlow County Council (Ireland South East Agri Food Tourism Cluster – €12,987



Achill Island Sea Salt - €10,800



Galway Co Council (Discover Galway Food Experiences) - €25,000



Cavan County Council (Cavan Food Network) - €12,987



O’Connell Marketing/Taste Wexford - €12,987



Waterford County Festival of Food - €24,802.75



Sligo Food Trail - €17,500



Drumshambo Community Council (Taste Leitrim Food and Drink Experiences) - €22,750



Bia Innovator Campus, Athenry (Food and Agricultural Experience) - €25,000



Drinks Ireland (Irish Whiskey Association (Irish Whiskey 360) - €13,744.85.



Strandhill Peoples Market - €18,942

