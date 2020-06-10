FangDD States Its Policy Not to Comment on Unusual Market Activity or Speculative Matters

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or the “Company”) is a leading property technology company in China. In light of the increases in the price and trading volume of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) on June 9, 2020, FangDD stated that its policy is not to comment on unusual market activity or speculative matters. The Company cautions investors that the trading price of the Company’s ADSs could be subject to significant volatility for various reasons that are out of the Company’s control. Further information regarding this and other risks relating to the Company’s ADSs is included in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or the “Company”) is a leading property technology company in China. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud and big data, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate agents conduct business through a suite of modular products and services powered by technology.

