Pluralsight, Inc. Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11,711,009 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders at a public offering price of $19.50 per share. Certain of such selling stockholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,756,651 shares of Class A common stock. Pluralsight will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of its Class A common stock being offered by the selling stockholders. This offering is expected to close on June 12, 2020 subject to customary closing conditions.



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. are acting as book-runners.

The offering of Class A common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the offering of Class A common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8, 2020 and automatically became effective upon filing. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pluralsight



Pluralsight is a leading technology skills and engineering management platform. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology through its Skills and Flow products. Skills helps build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also offers analytics and Skill IQ and Role IQ assessments. Flow complements Skills by providing visibility and analytics into software development workflows to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), visit pluralsight.com.

