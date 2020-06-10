AZO Releases NFPA Compliance Infographic Following Deadline Updates
AZO has created a new infographic to explain exactly how NFPA 652 and the new 2020 edition of NFPA 61 relate to the ingredient handling world.
As an equipment manufacturer that handles bulk raw materials and dust, we feel it's important that we take all safety measures into consideration in order to protect people and facilities.”MEMPHIS, TN, USA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With updated deadlines and pages of information to sift through, it can be a lengthy process to make heads or tails of how new NFPA standards will apply to your plant or facility. This is the nature of the beast - creating standards for fire prevention across several industries is no easy task, and no stone should be left unturned when it comes to the prevention of combustible dusts.
— AZO
With this in mind, AZO has created a new infographic to explain exactly how NFPA 652 and the new 2020 edition of NFPA 61 relate to the ingredient handling world. The sleek graphic covers specifically what has changed, key facts to keep in mind for a dust hazards analysis (DHA) and even steps to perform this critical evaluation.
Chuck Kerwin, general manager of AZO Inc., said that the underlying concern of the NFPA standards is to set a clear guideline for plant safety.
“In these days and times, any effort to improve plant safety is an important socially-conscious move,” Kerwin said. “Keeping employees safe is everyone’s primary responsibility.”
Although the NFPA has no enforcement power to directly carry out these standards, Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) reference them in other regulations. Kerwin also mentioned other benefits to performing a dust hazards analysis.
“It’s good information to identify where you may have a potential problem and what you may need to think about in setting next year’s budget,” Kerwin said.
The new infographic from AZO illustrates the upcoming 2020 deadline for NFPA 652 and the later deadline for NFPA 61 on an animated “timeline.”
“We’ve done our best to try to lay out a timeline of events so that people can meet the deadlines,” Kerwin said. “It’s a heads up for recent changes.”
Kerwin hopes that the expertise and knowledge from AZO will help people sort out the rules and regulations of the NFPA.
“The NFPA standards are often difficult to interpret, and unless you have the time to go through and review them in detail, they’re not the easiest things to find quick information,” Kerwin said. “They tend to be written by lawyers instead of engineers.”
One engineer that hopes people and property are kept from potentially hazardous situations is Bill Nesti, system sales manager of AZO VITAL.
“All of us, equipment manufacturers and industry producers alike, are obligated to take the necessary steps and do our part to protect people and facilities,” Nesti said.
Instead of reciting the NFPA standards and regulations verbatim, Nesti said the aim of this new infographic is meant to more so bring awareness to them.
“As an equipment manufacturer that handles bulk raw materials and dust, we feel it's important that we take all safety measures into consideration in order to protect people and facilities in the production environment.”
Though lethal combustible dust-related explosions don’t occur as often as fires, neither should be taken lightly by the industry.
“When an explosion happens, although it’s far and few between, some of them are catastrophic,” Nesti said. “The loss of life and the destruction of facilities is never an acceptable option.”
AZO, Inc. engineers, builds and installs components and complete systems for bulk material handling requirements. A wholly-owned subsidiary of AZO GmbH, the company supports U.S. customers with technical support from its Memphis location and rapid parts delivery. AZO equipment is used in companies ranging from small, family-owned businesses through the world’s best known industrial and consumer products companies. AZO equipment is widely used in industries including food, snack, bakery, chemical, plastics, confectionery and pharmaceutical. More info about our company, as well as common questions related to the world of ingredient handling, can be answered on our company blog at www.bigbagunloading.com/blog.
