State of Missouri awards more than $300,000 to city of Clarkton for drainage and street repairs

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $336,559 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant funds in March 2020 for a drainage and street repair project.

“Even during challenging times, our mission of helping all Missourians prosper continues,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “Improving and maintaining our infrastructure is a critical component in that mission, now as ever.”

The city of Clarkton, located in Dunklin County, is contributing $23,000 in in-kind labor, and will receive $120,000 in grant funds from the USDA in addition to funds awarded through the state’s CDBG program. These funds will help repair streets that have deteriorated severely due to excessive standing water that often flows onto residential property.

“On behalf of the Board of Aldermen and the citizens of Clarkton, I would like to thank the Department of Economic Development, along with the USDA, for their financial support needed to eliminate future flooding,” Clarkton Mayor Diane Riley said. “Without the support of state and federal agencies, rural areas such as Clarkton would not be able to fund projects needed to maintain the health and safety of our citizens.”

DED’s CDBG program supports growth in low to moderate income communities by funding improvements to infrastructure, health and safety. For more information on ways the CDBG program is helping communities, visit ded.mo.gov/cdbg.