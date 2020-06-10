Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,021 in the last 365 days.

State of Missouri awards more than $300,000 to city of Clarkton for drainage and street repairs

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $336,559 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant funds in March 2020 for a drainage and street repair project.

“Even during challenging times, our mission of helping all Missourians prosper continues,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “Improving and maintaining our infrastructure is a critical component in that mission, now as ever.”

The city of Clarkton, located in Dunklin County, is contributing $23,000 in in-kind labor, and will receive $120,000 in grant funds from the USDA in addition to funds awarded through the state’s CDBG program. These funds will help repair streets that have deteriorated severely due to excessive standing water that often flows onto residential property.

“On behalf of the Board of Aldermen and the citizens of Clarkton, I would like to thank the Department of Economic Development, along with the USDA, for their financial support needed to eliminate future flooding,” Clarkton Mayor Diane Riley said. “Without the support of state and federal agencies, rural areas such as Clarkton would not be able to fund projects needed to maintain the health and safety of our citizens.”

DED’s CDBG program supports growth in low to moderate income communities by funding improvements to infrastructure, health and safety. For more information on ways the CDBG program is helping communities, visit ded.mo.gov/cdbg.

You just read:

State of Missouri awards more than $300,000 to city of Clarkton for drainage and street repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.