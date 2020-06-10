Veterans ASCEND and VTC Veteran Tax Credits announce partnership
Transforming the hiring process of our nation’s military talentSIMPSONVILLE, SC, USA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VTC Veteran Tax Credits, a national company that partners with both the veteran and employer to certify and leverage Veteran Tax Credits, part of the Work Opportunity Tax Credits (WOTC) program, and Veterans ASCEND, a veteran owned company breaking employment barriers for veterans by translating military skills and automatically aligning military talent to employers, are excited to announce their new partnership.
Through this partnership, the two organizations will work together to bring highly skilled talent to the civilian workforce, removing transition barriers and promoting the benefits of hiring highly skilled veterans. Educating both veterans and employers on the benefits available to them through the WOTC, gives employers up to $9600 per veteran hired to reinvest back into their business.
Veterans ASCEND is honored to partner with VTC to help deliver unique services that empower job-seeking veterans and bring value to the businesses that hire them. Veterans ASCEND impacts an organization’s competitive advantage by aligning military talent within an organization. Partnering with VTC increases that advantage and further improves the economic success of veterans and the companies who hire them by ensuring the full tax credit is realized. “This partnership will expand our reach to connect more military talent with the employers who intentionally hire them" said Robyn Grable Founder and CEO of Veterans ASCEND.
“Veterans ASCEND is revolutionizing the process of connecting employers and veterans with its ground-breaking platform” said Craig Washburn, CEO, VTC Veteran Tax Credits. “We are so honored to partner with Veterans ASCEND in its mission to serve these amazing companies with game changing resources that deliver amazing veteran talent and help them succeed.”
Veterans are trained to be the best. Veterans ASCEND makes it easy to hire them. VTC makes it easy for companies to get the credit they deserve when they hire our nation’s military talent.
Veterans or companies interested in utilizing the services of either Veterans ASCEND or Veteran Tax Credits can find out more through their respective websites, https://veteranascend.com and https://veterantaxcredits.com
About Veterans ASCEND
Veterans ASCEND completely changes the way employers find and hire military talent through an innovative skills matching software-as-a-service. The program translates military skills and automatically aligns those skills to the specific needs across an organization. We match candidates on the skills, location, and salary of jobs you need to fill now or in the future. With an unlimited number of job profiles and an unlimited number of matched veteran profiles, succession planning, project planning and replacement time to hire is significantly reduced because each match is a true candidate. We put skills front and center. Right Person. Right Job.
About VTC Veteran Tax Credits
VTC’s mission is to help both Veterans and employers leverage the Department of Labor’s Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) program. The program allows employers to benefit by selecting candidates from target groups, such as Veterans, disabled Veterans and other non-Veteran groups. Employers can earn up to $9600 per Veteran hired. Our team partners with both the Veteran and employer to connect, educate and create a successful outcome for all. In addition to the tax credit processing, VTC provides a way to source pre-certified Veterans. Over $1 billion in tax credits are dispersed each year by the WOTC program.
