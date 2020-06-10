Sugarbud Announces Filing of Financial and Operating Results for Q1 2020

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.WT) ("Sugarbud") is pleased to announce the filing of its Q1 2020 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (“Financial Statements”) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”). Sugarbud’s Financial Statements and related MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Sugarbud's website at www.sugarbud.ca .



About Sugarbud

Sugarbud is a federally licensed, Alberta-based, craft cannabis company; focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our mission is to become a trusted and well-respected brand - renowned for providing exceptionally high-quality craft cannabis products - thereby delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

http://www.sugarbud.ca/

John Kondrosky

Chief Executive Officer

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

Phone: (604) 499-7847

E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca Investor Relations Contact

Gary Perkins, President

Tekkfund Capital Corp.

Tel: (416) 882-0020

E-mail: garyperkins@rogers.com

Website: http://www.sugarbud.ca/ Address: Suite 620, 634 - 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 0S4

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.