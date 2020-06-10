Electric Vehicle Charger Market to Garner $25.50 Billion by 2027: AMR

Rise in market penetration of electric vehicles and rise in government initiatives for development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure drive the growth of the global electric vehicle charger market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric vehicle charger market generated $3.80 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $25.50 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 26.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key winning strategies, industry roadmap, major segments, and competitive landscape.

Increase in market penetration of electric vehicles, rise in government initiatives for development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and surge in government regulations to limit environment pollution drive the growth of the global electric vehicle charger market. However, limited number of EV charging stations and lack of standardization of EV charging hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for luxury and feature enabled vehicles and wireless charging for electric vehicles create new opportunities in the coming years.



Covid-19 scenario:

The sales of electric vehicle (EV) chargers have been significantly dropped during few months of coronavirus pandemic due to the decrease in demand for vehicles all over the globe.

The import/export of raw material required for the EV chargers and production activities in the EV industry have been stopped during global lockdown to avoid spread of coronavirus.

Investors have frozen the funding for the electric vehicle projects that began in the first or second quarter of 2020, considering the losses in the automobile industry during coronavirus outbreak.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global electric vehicle charger market based on vehicle type, charging type, end user, and region.

Based on vehicle type, the PHEV segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the BEV segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on charging type, the on-board chargers segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding for nearly 95% of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the off-board chargers segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 28.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Chroma ATE, Robert Bosch GmbH, Silicon Laboratories, Delphi Automotive, Schaffner Holdings AG, Aerovironment Inc., Chargemaster PLC, and POD Point.

