Angola calls for international aid to fight covid-19 in Central Africa

New York, ANGOLA, June 9 - Angola Tuesday in New York appealed to the international community to help the Central Africa countries to mitigate the impact of the covid-19 pandemic and keep the region’s path to peace and sustainable development. ,

Addressing a United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) session reviewing the impact of covid-19 on the Central Africa region, Angola’s representative to the United Nations, ambassador Maria de Jesus Ferreira, stressed the need for international assistance.

The diplomat said it is Angola’s understanding that peacebuilding and consolidation requires the UN, the African Union, the Economic Community of Central Africa States and their instruments to be made available for all parties to work towards it.

She also stated that the Covid-19 pandemic has imposed abrupt restrictions to the freedom of movements in Central Africa, as mounting economic, social and humanitarian pressures challenge the region’s member states response.

In this regard, the diploma said that soon after the first covid-19 infections were detected in the region, in March this year, Angolan President, João Lourenço, immediately put in place measures to curb the spread of the virus, by declaring the State of Emergency in the country (27 March to 25 May), then replaced with the Public Calamity Situation.

Regarding the efforts made by the region, the ambassador informed that the 9th ECCAS Council of Ministers Extraordinary Session, held on the 3-4 June, decided that the Health , Finance and Economy ministers of the member states should review the Draft Strategy On Covid-19, which aims to raise about Usd 26 million from member states.

As to peacebuilding priorities in the region, in view of the socio-economic implications of the pandemic, the Angolan diplomat said she believes that regional mechanisms are working to mitigate its negative impact on the economic and financial development.

She thus highlighted the measures of the Central African States Bank to maintain financial and monetary stability in the context of the pandemic situation, including the injection of more liquidity above Usd 800 million.

In the same vein, Maria de Jesus also highlighted the recommendation for countries to update their economic prospects, in order to adopt appropriate budgetary measures and seek additional support from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

He added that the Central African Economic and Monetary Community ministers assessed the economic and financial impact of the pandemic in the region and approved a USD 150 million credit line to support emergency response and strengthen national health systems.

He also highlighted the decision of the IMF Executive Council to alleviate the debt of 25 member countries, to support the response to the covid-19 pandemic.

International reflections have shown the recognition of peace and security as crucial elements for sustainable development, especially in countries in situations of weakness, often affected by prolonged conflicts with serious consequences for their populations. The contribution to peace and security is a contribution to global development, said the ambassador.

She reiterated Angola’s support for the initiative of the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, who called for a global ceasefire to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as that of the African continent, called “Silence the weapons”, in which the President of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, also called for an end to armed conflicts.